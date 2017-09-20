Tesla Model X And Model S Now Part Of Dubai's Taxi Fleet

Over the years, we've told you of the many luxury vehicles making it in to the Dubai Police fleet. Right from the Porsche 918 Spyder to the BMW i8, the Dubai Police fleet has been home to some of the most jaw-dropping sportscars. In March this year, Dubai Police inducted the world's fastest police car- a Bugatti Veyron. Moreover, it also boasts of having the limited edition Aston Martin One-77, a Bentley Continental GT and three Porsche Panamera Hybrids. Now, the capital of the Emirate of Dubai has added a new member, not in its police fleet, but its taxi fleet.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a 50-strong taxi fleet consisting of the new Model S and Model X electric vehicles for the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC). The order for the Tesla's was placed by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and is part of a long term plan to convert the city of Dubai in to a smart city.

Video: Ahmed bin Saeed marks official deployment of 50 Tesla electric vehicles to #Dubai Taxi fleet@RTA_Dubai pic.twitter.com/jXmNVuLIEi — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 17, 2017

"The move of adding Tesla electric cars to the taxi fleet is in line with the Green Economy for Sustainable Development Initiative of Shaikh Mohammad and the Dubai Smart Autonomous Mobility Strategy aimed at converting 25 percent of total journeys into driverless journeys by 2030," Gulf News reports.

Recently, the Tesla Model X SUV was rated as the safest SUV in case of a crash, by the US National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. The NHSTA awarded the Model X 5 stars in all categories and the overall safety rating is 5 stars as well. The Tesla Model X could be bought with either a 75 kWh battery or a 100 kWh performance battery while both options come with an AWD. The prices of the Tesla Model X start from $97,000 and go up till $150,000.

While Tesla pulled wraps off the 2017 Model S facelift, the electric luxury sedan's first major update since it was launched back in 2012. The 2017 Tesla Model S gets an upgraded base charger that pulls 48-amp, up from the current 40-amp. A 72-amp on-board charger is also being provided as an optional extra for $1500. The Model S 70D with RWD and a 70 Kwh battery is capable of doing the 0-100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds with a total travel range of 376 km.

