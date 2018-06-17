New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Model S Bursts Into Flame, None Injured

According to American actress Mary McCormack, her husband was flagged down by a couple who saw fire coming out of the Tesla Model S.

A Tesla Model S caught fire at a traffic signal in Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles recently. The incident was reported by American actress Mary McCormack who said that the incident occurred with her husband's Model S. According to the actor, her husband was flagged down by a couple who saw fire coming out of the Tesla Model S. In the video posted by McCormack on Twitter, the Tesla Model S can be seen going up in flames, with fire coming out from beneath the car. According to initial reports, the Model S caught fire due to the battery pack catching fire. Tesla, on the other hand is investigating the incident.

Sheriff's Lt. William Nash in West Hollywood confirmed the report and said that the deputies saw smoke coming out of the Tesla Model S and then it caught fire. Moreover, McCormack also confirmed that the Autopilot mode was not on when the incident occurred.

The American electric carmaker are currently going through a rough patch, as Tesla recently laid off close to 9 per cent of its workforce and the fatal autopilot crash a few weeks back. The Model 3 too, was recently reported to have a braking issue, but Tesla owner and CEO Elon Musk clarified that the team is working on a fix at the earliest. Tesla is also dealing with reports of crashes involving its vehicles and growing skepticism over its finances.

