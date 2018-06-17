Tesla Model S Bursts Into Flame, None Injured

A Tesla Model S caught fire at a traffic signal in Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles recently. The incident was reported by American actress Mary McCormack who said that the incident occurred with her husband's Model S. According to the actor, her husband was flagged down by a couple who saw fire coming out of the Tesla Model S. In the video posted by McCormack on Twitter, the Tesla Model S can be seen going up in flames, with fire coming out from beneath the car. According to initial reports, the Model S caught fire due to the battery pack catching fire. Tesla, on the other hand is investigating the incident.

@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018

Sheriff's Lt. William Nash in West Hollywood confirmed the report and said that the deputies saw smoke coming out of the Tesla Model S and then it caught fire. Moreover, McCormack also confirmed that the Autopilot mode was not on when the incident occurred.

The American electric carmaker are currently going through a rough patch, as Tesla recently laid off close to 9 per cent of its workforce and the fatal autopilot crash a few weeks back. The Model 3 too, was recently reported to have a braking issue, but Tesla owner and CEO Elon Musk clarified that the team is working on a fix at the earliest. Tesla is also dealing with reports of crashes involving its vehicles and growing skepticism over its finances.

