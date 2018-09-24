New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Model 3 Scores 5-Star Rating In US' NHTSA Crash Test

In a recently conducted crash test by US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla's Model 3 scored a perfect 5-star rating.

The Model 3 was subjected to three different testes - frontal impact, side impact, rollover resistance

The Tesla Model 3 sedan has been recently awarded a five-star rating in a crash test conducted by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). The crash tests conducted by the auto safety agency are standard procedure for all cars sold in the United States, and interestingly enough, before this, even the Model S and the Model X has scored 5-star rating NHTSA crash test. The Model 3 was subjected to three different testes - frontal impact, side impact, and rollover resistance.

The agency started the 5-Star safety rating program in 1993 and over the years has adopted new safety regulations to improve the safety standard of cars sold in the US. Tesla's Model X, and Model S, which received the top rating in the past, both have been the subjected of at least one NHTSA investigation in the past. In fact, the agency has been investigating crashes involving other Tesla models, which have raised questions over the functioning of the automaker's auto-pilot system.

As for the Tesla Model 3, it has scored 5-star ratings in all three impact tests - frontal, side and rollover. In the frontal impact test, the car was subjected to a full head-on collision moving at a speed of 35 mph (56 kmph). The side barrier test simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph (62 kmph), while the rollover resistance test measured the risk of rollover in a single-vehicle, loss-of-control scenario.

Tesla's ability to deliver on production targets for Model 3 sedans has weighed on its stock in the past, and the company recently acknowledged there were delivery bottlenecks and promised to swiftly iron out the delays.

