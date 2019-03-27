New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Model 3 Outsells C-Class, 3 Series In Europe In February 2019

The Tesla Model 3 excelled during its first full month on the European market and became the best-selling BEV.

February has not been a great month for carmakers in Europe as the market registered its sixth consecutive month of decline as 1.14 million vehicles were registered. This was largely because February marked a month of uncertainty for many of the bigger European markets, such as Spain and the Netherlands. However, according to a report by Jato, pure electric vehicles or BEVs showed a big growth in sales. Although their market share remained marginal at 1.9 per cent, their volume increased by a huge 92 per cent to 20,000 registrations.

BEVs continued to gain traction in markets like Norway, where they counted for 40 per cent of overall registrations, and the Netherlands, where they counted for 7 per cent. Demand also increased by 81 per cent in Germany, which was the largest market for BEVs in February. This increase can be explained by the introduction of new models – most notably the Tesla Model 3. The hotly anticipated car excelled during its first full month on the European market and became the best-selling BEV. The Model 3 quickly outsold other big players like the Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe, despite being more expensive and only available for a short amount of time.

In fact it also was the top-selling premium midsize sedan in Europe – outperforming the popular Mercedes C-Class, Audi A4 and BMW 3-Series which speaks volumes about the success of the car. It's also notable that most of the Model 3's volume in February came from private registrations, which breaks the usual trend of a new vehicle's volume being made up of business/fleet registrations.

Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 Sales Tesla cars electric cars

Tesla Model 3 Outsells C-Class, 3 Series In Europe In February 2019
