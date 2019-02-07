New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Knocks $1,100 Off Price Of The Model 3

Tesla says on its website that the car starts at $42,900, still a ways from its goal of lowering the base price to $35,000.

For $42,900 buyers will get a rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 in black with 264 mile model

Tesla is cutting $1,100 from the base price of its car designed for the mass market, the Model 3.

The electric car company now says on its website that the car starts at $42,900, still a ways from its goal of lowering the base price to $35,000.

Tesla cut 7 percent of its workforce last month to trim costs and reduce the price of the car. CEO Elon Musk says the Model 3 must be competitive with gasoline-fueled cars for the company to succeed.

For $42,900 buyers will get a rear-wheel-drive Model 3 in black with Tesla's lower-range battery that goes 264 miles per charge.

The price doesn't include federal and state tax credits. The federal credit is now $3,750, but that expires at the end of the year.



