Tesla Is Aggressively Setting Up Fast Chargers Globally

Tesla's fast-charging network covers 99 per cent of the US's and 97 per cent of Europe's population.

Tesla has set-up over 3100 fast chargers in 2018.

There is no second thought about the fact that Tesla is the most prominent electric car maker in the world and till date there hasn't been a single true electric carmaker to give it a sweat. However, the flip side is that Teslas can only gain momentum in the geographies where there is a well-established charging infrastructure. No other carmaker has yet been as active as Tesla in setting up fast chargers around the globe just because their business still functions better on fossil-derived fuel while Tesla doesn't have that option.

Hence the California based electric carmaker is afoot to expand its network of fast chargers (what Tesla calls superchargers) across the globe in a bid to keep up with the increasing demand. Tesla took Twitter to share that it has set-up 3100 fast chargers globally in 2018 and will continue expanding its reach in 2019. As of now, Tesla's network covers 99 per cent of the US population and 97 per cent of Europe's population. In a series of tweets, the company also informed that Tesla owner (or any electric car owner for that matter) can now drive from Miami to Vancouver; from Mexico City to Detroit and from Lisbon to Sorkjosen using Tesla's network of fast chargers.

The process to locate a fast charger is also as easy as it could be. The trip planner on the Tesla app which also can be accessed from the "jumbo-size" infotainment touchscreen will automatically guide the driver to a nearby fast charging station and will intimate the driver of all the stations along the route. It's similar to the google maps which also show all the fuel stations, eateries and more along the route, just that Tesla's application will also caution the driver if he's running low on charge.
 
 

