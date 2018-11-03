New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Develops Plan To Make 3,000 Model 3s Per Week In Shanghai

The electric carmaker said it continues to push to increase Model 3 production to about 10,000 units per week.

View Photos
Tesla also expects Model 3's production rate to go up to about 7,000 units per week

Tesla Inc said on Friday that it is developing plans to start producing about 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week in Shanghai in the initial phase of its Gigafactory 3 to reduce the impact of tariffs.

The company also said here in a filing that Model S and Model X sales in China have been, and will likely continue to be, hurt by recently increased tariffs imposed by the Chinese government on U.S.-manufactured vehicles.The electric carmaker said it continues to push to increase Model 3 production to about 10,000 units per week.

0 Comments

Tesla also expects to continue to increase its Model 3 production rate to about 7,000 units per week at its Fremont, California factory. China is the largest market for electric vehicles, and most forecasters predict that electric vehicle sales in the country will accelerate rapidly as government regulation drives toward a goal of 100-percent electric vehicles by 2030.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Tesla Tesla China Tesla INc Tesla Model 3 Model 3

Latest News

Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season
Tesla Develops Plan To Make 3,000 Model 3s Per Week In Shanghai
Tesla Develops Plan To Make 3,000 Model 3s Per Week In Shanghai
Uber Wants To Resume Self-Driving Tests in Pennsylvania
Uber Wants To Resume Self-Driving Tests in Pennsylvania
Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Revealed In Official Images
Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Revealed In Official Images
2019 Honda Civic To Be Locally Assembled In India
2019 Honda Civic To Be Locally Assembled In India
SIAM and JARA Partners To Organize 11th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum In India
SIAM and JARA Partners To Organize 11th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum In India
Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution
Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution
Harley-Davidson LiveWire To Debut At EICMA 2018
Harley-Davidson LiveWire To Debut At EICMA 2018
US-Iran Crude Oil Sanctions A Ray Of Hope For Indian Carmakers
US-Iran Crude Oil Sanctions A Ray Of Hope For Indian Carmakers
India-Made Hyundai i20 Scores 3-Star Rating Global NCAP Crash Test
India-Made Hyundai i20 Scores 3-Star Rating Global NCAP Crash Test
Production-Ready Benelli 752S Revealed
Production-Ready Benelli 752S Revealed
Mahindra Blazo X Truck Range Launched In India
Mahindra Blazo X Truck Range Launched In India
7 Things Car Owners Can Do To Combat Air Pollution
7 Things Car Owners Can Do To Combat Air Pollution
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales
Jaguar Land Rover To Open Technical Engineering Office In Hungary
Jaguar Land Rover To Open Technical Engineering Office In Hungary

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Tesla models

x
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities