Tesla Cybertruck To Join Dubai Police Fleet In 2020

Tesla's recently launched electric pickup, Cybertruck, will be joining the official fleet of the Dubai Police in 2020. Announcing the news, Dubai Police's twitter handle posted a modified photo of the electric pickup truck with the official livery of the police force. With this, the Cybertruck will become the first Tesla car to join the exotic fleet of Dubai Police, which currently includes models like - Bugatti Veyron, Aston Martin One-77, BMW i8, Ferrari LaFerrari, Lamborghini Aventador, and the Lykan HyperSport among many others.

The new Tesla Cybertruck is a purpose-built pickup truck with off-road capability, a futuristic design, seating for 6 and an electric powertrain that offers a maximum range of over 800 km. The Cybertruck will also come in three options - a single motor RWD version with a range of over 402 km, a dual-motor AWD version that offers a range of 482+ km, and a top-spec tri-motor AWD version with a range of over 805 km. The Dubai Police's twitter handle posted a modified photo of the electric pickup truck with the official livery of the police force.pickup will come with a maximum towing capacity of 6,350 kg and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of about 3.0 seconds.

شرطة دبي - 2020 - Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019

In terms of design, there are no round surfaces on the Tesla Cybertruck anywhere and the overall design is sharp and chiselled. It does look like pickup truck from a distant future, with a band of LED light upfront, a pointed roof and angular wheel arches. The design may not be to everyone's liking but then Elon Musk never cared about any of the regular automotive designs either. Tesla says that the body of the Cybertruck is made of ultra-hard cold-rolled stainless steel and is said to be able to withstand shots from small firearms and even a sledgehammer. However, at the time of the launch CEO Elon Musk asked the company's lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to throw a solid metal baseball-sized ball at the window, to demonstrating the strength of the Tesla Cybertruck's armoured glass, but surprisingly the glass broke.

The cabin gets a minimalist design with a 17-inch touchscreen tablet as the main attraction for infotainment and access to all in-car functions. The Cybertruck also gets a cargo bay which is 6.5 feet long and has a storage space of about 100 cubic feet. The vehicle has a ground clearance of 406 mm and gets adaptive air suspension and an approach and departure angle of 35 degrees and 28 degrees respectively.

