Tesla Cuts Model 3 Price For The Second Time This Year

Tesla delivered fewer-than-expected Model 3 sedans in the fourth quarter and cut prices for all its vehicles in the United States to offset a reduction in a green tax credit.

Tesla is lowering the price of its Model 3 by $1,100

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc is lowering the price of its Model 3 by $1,100, citing the end of a costly customer referral program, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The second price cut to the Model 3 this year now brings the cost of its least expensive variant to $42,900, according to the company's website here. Tesla's customer referral incentive plan ended on Feb. 1 after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had tweeted that the referral program was "adding too much cost to the cars, especially Model 3".

The company is rapidly increasing production of its Model 3 sedan and lower prices could help it reach a broader customer base than its pure luxury vehicles.

