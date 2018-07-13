Tesla CEO Elon Musk May Visit India Next Year

There's a lot of doubt cast on the entry of Tesla in India. We were quite certain that the electric carmaker would make it to India by 2017 and now those plans have been pushed forward. However, there's no denying that the company wants to make an entry into the Indian market and that was quite clear when it opened bookings for the Model 3 in the country. But Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO, Tesla has been talking a lot about the situation in the Indian market and how it won't be feasible to sell the car in India and make profits because of the taxation laws in the country. However, it now looks like he'll make a visit to the country soon.

Elon Musk answered a tweet where he said that it is likely that he'll come to India next year

Having spent three days in China and charting out plans for the company in the country, Musk answered a tweet where he said that it is likely that he'll come to India next year. Elon Musk is planning to build Tesla's second factory in China, which will have an annual capacity of 5 lakh units.

Prob early next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2018

In fact, it was in 2015 that PM Modi tweeted how he was impressed by the power ball technology of Tesla Motors which stores electricity in a battery for long term. Musk gave a presentation to PM Modi on the revolutionary technologies being developed by Tesla, which is likely to change the face of the motor industry and have wider implications on developing countries like India on renewable energy.

Musk had earlier stated "Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately" and infact went on to say that "Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should"

But Musk coming to India next year is surely a good sign and we hope that Tesla is soon here to boost the electric car market in the country.

