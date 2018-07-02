Tesla Achieves Model 3 Production Target Of 5000 Units A Week

The increase in the production figures will also help Tesla with its next launch

The Tesla Model 3 is the American automaker's most affordable offering and even be has seen over half a million bookings so far. However, it's been extremely challenging for the company to meet its production target. A few months ago the company was barely rolling out 3000 cars a week but Tesla's CEO had said that the company is working on expanding the production capacity to 5000 units a week. Finally, the company has achieved that number.

The production of the Tesla Model 3 has increased significantly over the past few months and the company has invested heavily into making the 5000 per week production mark a possibility. In order to do so, special robots have been flown in from Europe in order to expedite the process of setting up the new production line.

Tesla had already achieved S & X production of over 2,000 units per week, but they are now apparently able to maintain that while making 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week. CEO Elon Musk sent an e-mail to company employees Sunday praising them for producing 5,000 Model 3s, a compact car that's designed to shift Tesla from a niche manufacturer to a mainstream automaker. The e-mail was reported by the website Electrek, and the company confirmed its authenticity. The milestone also comes with the introduction of new options for the Model 3, like the dual motor powertrain and white interior for which Tesla started taking orders last month.

The increase in the production figures will also help Tesla with its next launch due later this year or early next year - the Model Y. The Tesla Model Y is a compact SUV which is geared to take on the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace and the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

