Tata's Sanand Plant To Cross 500,000 Production Mark By October 2018

Tata's Sanand facility has so far rolled out over 450,000 units since the inception of the plant

Tata Motors today announced that the company's Sanand manufacturing facility is expected to cross the 500,000 production milestone in October this year. The company has revealed that the plant is already running on 100 per cent capacity utilisation, catering to the growing demand for Tiago and Tigor. The company's Sanand facility has so far rolled out over 450,000 units since the inception of the plant, and the Tata says that it's one of its fastest expanding plants yet. The plant also achieved its highest ever monthly production of 11,055 units in June 2018. Tata Motors has also mentioned that it aims to further ramp-up production at the Sanand plant during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Tata Motors' Sanand Plant has rolled out over 450,000 units so far Advertisement

The company currently manufactures the Tata Nano (on demand), Tata Tiago, and Tata Tigor models at the plant, along with a couple of petrol and diesel powertrains, namely, the 1.2 Revotron petrol, 1.05 Revotorq diesel, 624 cc MPFI petrol, and 1.2 NGTC petrol engines as well. The plant also produces the electric derivative of the Tigor are a dedicated shop, which is supplied to EESL, as part of the order. Furthermore, the plant has been designed to accommodate additional vehicle production in the future and new models too.

Tata's Sanand plant was inaugurated in 2010, and currently, the manufacturing facility contributes to around 60 per cent of the company's total production in India. It's the company's youngest plant and also claimed to be one of its most technologically advanced facilities. The plant uses over 190 robots and high-level automation to increase productivity across all areas.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.