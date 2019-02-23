Tata's Premium Hatchback 45X Likely To Be Called Aquila

Tata Motors is all set to reveal the production version of the 45X premium hatchback at the Geneva Motor Show. It will be mark the company's 21st appearance at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and this time, though without Jaguar Land Rover, the company has a host of new cars that wil make their global debut and one concept that will make its European debut. But all eyes will be on the premium hatchback that the company will showcase at the show. Tata Motors has taken social media as a platform to ask people what its new premium hatchback will be called. The company has revealed the first letter of the name of the hatchback and that letter is 'A'. It's likely that the Tata Motors will name it Aquila, which means eagle in Italian. The Tata Aquila will be the company's first premium hatchback and we'll know more about the car closer to the reveal. We know for sure that the Impact 2.0 design language finds its way on the car and so like the Harrier, we expect it to be as close to the 45X concept that we've seen at the 2016 Auto Expo. The spy shots that we've encountered, reveal nothing different.

Tata Aquila (45X) has been spotted testing in India on several occasions

The spy pictures had shown us the evolution of the premium hatchback from concept to a production car and the recent ones further give a clearer perception of how the production spec of the Tata 45X will be like. We already have seen production ready elements on the car such as tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and the sleek looking wraparound headlamps along with fog lamps on the extreme end of the front bumper and the latest ones have revealed more of its profile.

The 45X-based Tata Aquila will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20

The 45X will be the first premium hatchback from Tata Motor's stable and will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and the Volkswagen Polo. It's been underpinned on the company's latest ALPHA platform. Though we don't have any word on the powertrain yet, we except the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine to make their way under its hood. Initially, the Tata 45X is likely to come with only a manual transmission.

