Tata's Passenger Car Sales Is Up 55% Backed By Tiago, Tigor, Nexon And Hexa

Tata Motors today announced registering a total growth of 43 per cent in January 2018 with 59,441 units against the 41,428 units sold during the same month last year. The automaker's total sales comprise both the passenger vehicle sales and commercial vehicle sales. While passenger vehicle sales saw a robust growth of 55 per cent with at 20,055 units compared to the 12,907 units sold in January 2017, commercial vehicle sales grew to 39,386 units, with a growth of 38 per cent compared to the 28,521 vehicles in January 2017. The company's Commercial Vehicles sales from exports in January 2018 went up to 4,900 units, with a growth of 5 per cent over last year.

Commenting on the company's sales performance, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "Happy to report that our strong sales performance continues in January 2018 and we have started 2018 with determination. This month we have grown by 55% over last January, on the back of good demand for our new generation products - Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Hexa. While Tiago continues to lead the growth in cars at 27%, the Nexon and HEXA have attracted a new set of SUV buyers, resulting in 188% growth in UVs. We continue to be optimistic and hope this growth momentum continues."

Tata says that the company's sales growth was backed by the increasing demand for Tiago and Tigor along with Nexon and Hexa gaining traction in the steadily growing UV Segment. Tata's sales in the hatchback and sedan space grew by 27 per cent, while the UV segment grew by 188 per cent. In fact, sales between the months of April to December 2017 reached 149,284 units compared to 125,446 units, a growth of 15 per cent compared to the company performance during the same month the previous year.

