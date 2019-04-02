New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata's Domestic Sales Grew 16% in FY'19; Registers 1% Drop In March 2019 Sales

In March 2019, Tata Motors' CV and PV sales combined, accounted for 68,709 units, witnessing a drop of 1 per cent, against the 69,409 units sold in March 2018.

Between April 2018 and March 2019, Tata Motors sold 678,486 units in India, PV & CV combined

Tata Motors has released the official sales report for the Financial Year 2018-19, during which the company grew by 16 per cent. Between April 2018 and March 2019, the company sold 678,486 units in India, against the 586,507 vehicles sold over the same period last fiscal year, which includes both passenger and commercial vehicles. As for the company's performance in March 2019, Tata Motors' CV and PV sales combined, accounted for 68,709 units, witnessing a drop of 1 per cent, against the 69,409 units sold in March 2018.

As for exports, Tata's sales from CV and PV exports in March 2019 accounted for 5,952 units, lower by 11 per cent over last year. The company says that export took a hit because of the new regulations and political uncertainty in Sri Lanka and a slump in the Middle East affecting the overall Industry volumes in these markets.

44guukr8

Tata Motors' UV segment, with the Nexon, Hexa, and now Harrier, grew by 16 per cent in FY 2018-19

As for the company passenger vehicle business alone, during April 2018-March 2019, Tata Motors registered a growth of 12 per cent, by selling 210,143 units, which was the highest ever in the last six years. In comparison, the company sold 187,321 units during the same period in FY 2017-18. On the other hand, Tata Motors commercial vehicles business sales in the domestic market for FY19 recorded a growth of 17 per cent with 468,692 units, against the 399,317 units sold during the same period last year.

However, in March 2019, the company sold 17,810 units, as compared to the 20,266 units sold during the same month last year, witnessing a drop of 12 per cent. Tata said that the drop was due to low customer sentiments in the market, however, the silver lining for the company was that the UV segment, with the Nexon, Hexa, and now Harrier, has grown by 16 per cent over last year. At the same time, Tata's CV sales in the domestic market, in March 2019, grew by 4 per cent at 50,917 units, compared to 49,174 units sold last year.

