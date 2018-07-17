Tata's 45X Concept-Based Premium Hatchback Spotted Testing

A prototype model of Tata Motors' upcoming premium hatchback has been spotted testing in India again. Based on the Tata 45X concept car that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, the heavy camouflage and make-shift parts indicate that the car is still in the early stages of testing. When it's launched, the production version of the 45X will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 in India, but judging by the looks of it, we do not expect that to happen any time before late 2019.

Tata 45X Concept: All You Need To Know

The Tata 45X, which is based on the Alpha platform, also serves as a basis for the carmaker's new Impact Design 2.0 design language, and despite the fact that the production model will not feature the dramatic shape and lines of the concept car, we do expect to see some new design and styling cues to grace the new hatchback. Up front, we can see a portion of the honeycomb grille and wide central airdam with horizontal slats. Exterior features like the headlamps, outside rear-view mirror, and taillamps are still temporary units, and the test mule is still running on steel wheels.

Tata Premium Hatchback Prototype Spotted Testing

Tata 45X-based premium hatchback gets make-shift headlamps, ORVMs, and taillamps

The silhouette alone tells us that the car will be larger than any of the existing hatchbacks in the company's line-up. However, despite the concept model being around 4253 mm in total length, the production version will remain under the 4-metre mark, for tax benefits. Having said that, we do hope Tata manages to 2630 mm wheelbase of the concept car, which is more than the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and even the Maruti Suzuki Baleno offers. We still do not know what the cabin of the car will look like, even of the 45X concept for that matter, so we will have to wait for more details to surface on that front.

It's too soon to comment on engine options, however, we expect the premium hatch to get the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and the turbocharged 1.5-litre motor, which currently power the Nexon. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic options, mostly AMT of course.

Image Source: Nikhil More Patil via TeamBHP

