Tata Ultra Business Utility Vehicle Launched In Vietnam

Tata Motors today announced the launch of the next-generation range of Tata Ultra business utility vehicle (BUV) in Vietnam. Designed to match the changing needs of the customers in the light commercial vehicle segment, Tata Motors claims that the new Ultra offers the comfort of an SUV, performance of a truck, and the profitability of a light commercial vehicle. Offered in engine capacities ranging from 84 bhp to 178 bhp, the Tata Ultra also comes in multiple payload capacities from 4 tonnes to 11 tonnes.

Commenting on the launch, Girish Wagh, President - Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors said, "The Tata Ultra Business Utility vehicle is a result of extensive feedback from customers and an immersive study into the lives of drivers to better understand their expectations, and is thereby designed to fast-track their businesses with a superior all-round performance. Tata Motors is committed to shaping the industry here in Vietnam, with the latest global technologies, giving the Vietnamese customer competitive business advantages with the trusted credentials of the Tata Motors brand."

The model showcased at the launch event is the Tata Ultra 814 that is powered by Euro 4 compliant 3-litre common rail engine that offers a maximum output of 138 bhp. The motor comes mated to the new-gen G-550 six-speed transmission that comes with overdrive, cable-shift mechanism, and an aluminium casing, a first-of-its-kind setup for the Vietnam market. The vehicle comes with straight frame modular chassis measuring 3920 mm in length, which can be customized for multi-purpose loads and it can adapt to multiple applications. The Ultra also comes a factory fitted heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

In terms of comfort and convenience, Tata has also worked upon the cabin of the Ultra BUV. Designed by the European design house, Bertone, the cabin is 2200 mm wide and offers some best-in-class comfort, safety and styling features. The cockpit comes with a 3-way adjustable mechanically suspended seats, ergonomically designed dash-mounted gear lever, a panoramic windscreen, HVAC and music system, among others. The Ultra meets Europe's top safety norms and is equipped with a full air brake system, ABS and power steering that facilitates improved driver control and precision. The clear lens headlamps, LED integrated tail lamps to offer superior visibility.

Also, at the event was the Tata Super Ace EIV version, the 1-tonne mini-truck, launched first in 2016, which has become a preferred choice for last-mile transportation and has created entrepreneurship across Vietnam. Bui Van Huu Chairman, TMT Group said, "Having successfully launched Tata Super ace in Vietnam, we hope to repeat the same success with the Tata ULTRA. We are very excited and we hope to consolidate our position in the light-duty commercial vehicle space here in Vietnam with the Tata Ultra. TMT Motors aims to become a market leader in Vietnam CV market with Tata Motors products."

The Tata Ultra range of trucks come with 3 years or 200,000 km driveline warranty, whichever is earlier, and they are offered in 3 colour options - Arctic White, Arizona Blue and Sardinia Red.

