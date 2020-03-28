New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Trusts Pledges ₹ 500 Crore For The Fight Against Coronavirus

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, the parent company of Tata Motors, has announced that Tata Trusts has pledged Rs. 500 crore to help in the fight against COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts says this is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race

One of India's largest business houses, Tata Sons, the parent company of Tata Motors, has announced a big contribution to help in the fight against COVID-19 or novel coronavirus. Ratan Tata the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons has announced that Tata Trusts will pledge ₹ 500 crore for various measures the group will take up to fight the pandemic. According to Mr Tata, in this exceptionally difficult period, urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting COVID-19 crisis describing it as one the toughest challenges humans will face.

Also Read: Tata Motors Extends Warranty & Free Service Period Till July 31, 2020 For Customers

Tata Motors too has announced extension of warranties and free services to help customers during these tough times

The funds released by Tata Trusts will be used to protect and empower all affected communities. It will be used for making respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, make more testing kits available to increase per capita testing, and provide protective equipment for the medical personnel on duty. Apart from this, the money will also be used for setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients apart from training health working and keeping the general public informed.

Ratan Tata Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Trusts wrote on Twitter, "The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time."

The statement further adds that Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and Tata group of companies are joined by committed local and global partners as well as the government to fight the Coronavirus crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived.

