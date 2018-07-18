Tata To Supply Tigor EVs To Professional Services Provider Cognizant

Tata Motors today announced bagging an order to supply Tigor electric cars to the professional services company, Cognizant, in India. The home-grown automaker has handed over a batch of 10 Tata Tigor EVs to Cognizant officials, who will deploy the electric cars in the company's Hyderabad campus. The US-based company, which offer business, operating and technology models for the digital era, claims that the electric vehicles are part of its commitment to a sustainable environment. For this deal, Tata Motors has partnered with Volercars, which will be delivering the cars with the other value-added service to Cognizant.

Commenting on the deployment of Tigor EVs, Shailesh Chandra, President - Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said, "We at Tata Motors are extremely committed to the Government's vision of e-mobility in India. We are excited to be associating with Cognizant to provide them with a comprehensive solution towards the goal of a sustainable future, with our 'One Tata' approach, involving our other group companies. We will continue to strengthen our portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, to meet future requirements."

In addition to the electric vehicles, Tata Motors, in collaboration with other Tata Group companies, will also offer services like - charging infrastructure, maintenance services, and financial assistance for procurement and functioning of the Tigor EVs. While Tata Power will supply and install two fast-charging stations at the Hyderabad campus of Cognizant, Tata Motors Finance will provide the financial assistance need to procure the Tigor electric vehicles.

Simultaneously, Tata is also working on boosting e-mobility in other parts of India as well. In fact, Tata Power has already set-up public EV charging stations in Mumbai and is right now working on setting-up an EV charging station outside Mumbai as well. Last year Tata Motors bagged an order for 10,000 electric vehicles from state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). In December 2017, Tata Motor delivered the first batch of Tigor EVs to EESL, which has been deploying the vehicles to government offices in different states like Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

