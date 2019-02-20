New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation

Tata Motors has already supplied 20 Ultra Electric 9 metre AC E-buses, with remaining 20 units scheduled to be delivered by March 31, 2019. The company will also be supplying 40 12 metre AC E-buses to WBTC in a phased manner.

The order includes 40 units of 9-metre Ultra Electric AC E-buses and 40 units of 12-metre e-buses

Tata Motors has announced that it will supply 80 electric buses to the West Bengal Transport Corporation. The order includes 40 units of 9-metre Ultra Electric AC E-buses and 40 units of 12-metre e-buses, out of which 20 units of the 9-metre e-buses have already been delivered. The company has said that the remaining 20 9-metre electric buses will be delivered by March 31, while the 12-metre e-buses will be delivered in a phased manner. The first lot was flagged off by Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, and their inaugural journey from Nabanna, Howrah.

CM Mamta Banerjee flags off the 1st Electric Bus by Tata Motors in Kolkata

These 80 electric buses are part of the company's larger agenda to deliver 255 electric buses in 6 cities across India. In fact, it was just early this month that the company announced supplying 40 electric buses to the Lucknow City Transport Service. The remaining cities that are set to receive electric buses from Tata Motors include - Indore, Jammu, Assam and Jaipur.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head - Passenger Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, "With growing environmental concerns, electric bus is definitely a symbol of future mobility. Tata Motors has always been at the forefront of the E-mobility evolution and this order is a testament of our best-in-class solution tailored for the bus segment in India." He further added, "Our in-depth understanding of sustainable public transport for different markets and customers is what differentiates us from our competitors. We are determined to develop alternate fuel technologies and create more energy efficient vehicles thereby supporting the government's efforts towards promoting electric vehicles in the country."

o8enkvc4

The Ultra Electric buses are being manufactured at the company's Dharwad plant

Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Managing Director at West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), said, "As one of the most densely populated cities in the country, Kolkata is a challenge for us. However with our strong commitment to transform Kolkata as one of the smartest cities in the world, public transport has always been a key focus area of our government and today is a very significant day for the people of Kolkata." He also added, "These E-buses will soon ply on the roads of West Bengal, from Howrah to Jadavpur, Garia to Airport, Behala to Rajarhat and Esplanade to Santragachi. We look forward to strengthening this association with Tata Motors to bring smart city solutions for a greener and cleaner Kolkata."

The Ultra Electric buses are being manufactured at the company's Dharwad plant. The Ultra Electric buses, powered by an Integrated Electric Motor Generator are built on existing platforms of Starbus and Ultra. The Ultra Electric buses are air-conditioned, have modern interiors and comfortable seats for 31 passengers. The buses also come with air suspension for both front and rear axles to make travel more comfortable for the commuters. Integrated electric motor generator with a peak power of 328 bhp can deliver 194 bhp continuously ensuring effortless driving in congested roads and frequent start stops needing no shifting of gears. The electric motor is powered by a Li-Ion battery that offers a range of up to 150 km on a single charge.

Tata Motors has installed charging stations at Nonapukur, Kasba, Newtown and Belghoria. Furthermore, intermediate charging terminals powered with fast charging are mounted at Howrah and Santragachi. The Li-ion batteries have been placed on the rooftop to prevent breakdown due to waterlogging. The batteries are liquid cooled to maintain the temperature within an optimum range and ensure longer life along with better performance in tropical conditions.

Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
