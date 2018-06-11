Tata Tigor JTP Spotted Testing In India

A prototype model of the upcoming Tata Tigor JTP edition was recently spotted testing in India for the first time. The car was caught on the camera by an enthusiast in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where it's being developed jointly by Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives. The carmaker is also working on a JTP version of the Tiago, which was also recently spotted undergoing testing a couple of times in the country. The frequent sighting of the cars indicates that both the Tigor JTP and Tiago JTP are nearing production stage quite swiftly.

Also Read: Tata Tiago JTP And Tigor JTP Showcased At The Auto Expo 2018

Tata Tigor JTP is likely to be based on the mid-spec XT variant of the standard Tigor

Essentially a sportier and more powerful version of the standard Tigor subcompact sedan, we first saw the car in its concept form at the Auto Expo 2018, alongside the Tiago JTP concept. We only get to see the rear portion of the car in these images, which is also partially camouflaged, hiding the new rear bumper and new dual exhaust system. We also see the XT badging on the car, which means the car will be based on the mid-spec variant of the standard Tigor. Other visual addition will include an updated grille, with JTP badging, new front bumper, sportier alloy wheels and more.

Tata Tigor JTP will get a more powerful 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine

The biggest change on the Tata Tigor JTP, however, will be under the hood, as the car will now come powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, borrowed from the Tata Nexon. The motor has been tuned to churn out a little over 108 bhp while developing a peak torque of 150 Nm of peak torque, giving it a significant bump over the current output. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox, which Tata says gets optimised gear ratios.

Mechanical upgrades will include a revised suspension setup with lower springs and a lower ground clearance too. Similar to the regular Tiago, the car will come with discs brakes at the front and a drum brakes at the rear. Other specification and feature details will only be revealed once the car is officially launched, which we expect will happen sometime towards the end of 2018. It's possible that Tata will launch both the Tigor JTP and Tiago JTP together, however, it's too soon to comment on it.

