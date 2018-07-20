Tata Tigor JTP Edition Spotted In India

Some new clearer pictures of the upcoming Tata Tigor JTP edition have recently surfaced online with mild camouflage. The car is expected to be launched in India sometime later this year and it will essentially be a performance-oriented version of the Tigor powered by the petrol engine that does duty on the Nexon. Judging by the camouflage, in addition to the mechanical updates, JTP-tuned Tata Tigor will also come with a sportier body kit (bumpers and side skirts), new wheels and more.

The Tata Tigor JTP is being developed jointly by Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives and we first saw it in its pre-production concept form at the Auto Expo 2018, alongside the Tiago JTP edition, which is also right now in the making. The Tigor JTP will retain the basic design and styling cues of the regular Tigor, however, it will come with a bunch of cosmetic updated like a hood vent, new black front grille and smoked headlamps, new alloy wheels and more. In fact, the concept car we saw at the Expo featured alloy wheels that are identical to the ones we see here.

The concept car we saw at the Auto Expo also featured JTP logo on the front grille, and we hope to see similar branding on the production version as well. We do not get to see the cabin in these images, however, it's also expected to come with some cosmetic changes in terms of interior trim and upholstery. The cabin is also likely to come sporting JTP branding, and possibly a touchscreen infotainment system as well.

Under the hood, as we mentioned earlier, the Tata Tigor JTP will be powered by the 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, borrowed from the Tata Nexon. The motor has been tuned to churn out a little over 108 bhp while developing a peak torque of 150 Nm of peak torque, giving it a significant bump over the current output. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox, which Tata says gets optimised gear ratios.

Image Source: Rushlane

