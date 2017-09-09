Tata Tigor Gets An Affordable XM Variant

The Tata Tigor sub 4-metre subcompact sedan was launched earlier this year at a very competitive price. As the most affordable - and also possibly the nicest looking subcompact sedan in India, the Tigor has been quite popular with Indian car buying audiences. And now, to make the Tigor more affordable and more attractive to the buyer who does not want a fully loaded version, Tata Motors has launched a new variant to the range. The new XM variant is available with both petrol and diesel engines and sits in between the base XE and the mid-range XT and comes with a range of features that does not give it a barebones feel.

Tata Tigor XM will set between the XE and the XT variants

The Tata Tigor XM in its petrol version is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh while the diesel version is priced at Rs 5.81 lakh. The Tata Tigor XM gets added features over the base model like a factory fitted infotainment system, central locking (manual) and speed sensing auto door locks. The Tata Tigor XM also gets front and rear power windows, follow me home lamps, LED fuel gauge and a full fabric interior seat package. On the exterior, the car still gets the coupe like body with a set of 14-inch steel wheel with wheel covers.

Tata Tigor Price List

Tata Tigor (ex-showroom) Petrol Diesel XE 4.58 lakh 5.41 lakh XM 4.99 lakh 5.81 lakh XT 5.28 lakh 6.10 lakh XZ 5.76 lakh 6.58 lakh XZ(O) 6.04 lakh 6.87 lakh

The petrol engine is the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder motor that 84 bhp of peak power and 114 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.05 litre turbocharged engine that makes 69 bhp of peak power and 140 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Tigor also gets two airbags and ABS as standard on the XM model.

