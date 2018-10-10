Tata Tigor Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.20 Lakh

A little over a year since its launch, the Tata Tigor subcompact sedan has received a mild refresh for the domestic market. The Tata Tigor facelift is priced from ₹ 5.20 lakh for the base petrol, going up to ₹ 7.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range-topping diesel, and comes with a host of cosmetic and feature upgrades over the current model. In addition, the Tigor has received a new brand ambassador as a well with actor Hrithik Roshan roped in to promote the smallest sedan in Tata's stable. The updated Tata Tigor joins a host of other special models that were produced by the automaker in the past few weeks including the Tata Nexon Kraz edition, as well as the Tata Tiago NRG crossover.

(Tata Motors CEO & MD, Guenter Butschek, and President – PVBU, Mayank Pareek with the new Tigor)

While the overall design remains the same, there are plenty of exterior changes over the current model. The 2018 Tata Tigor facelift gets anew diamond-shaped chrome embellishments on the front grille, and there are new double barrel headlamps with projectors lens and chrome finish. In addition, you get chrome-accented front fog lamps, piano black shark fin antenna, and a 36-LED high-mounted stop light. The exterior updates also include the revised crystal inspired taillights, door handles with chrome accents and new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the Tata Tigor facelift comes with dual black and grey colour scheme. There are new chrome accents around the air vents and infotainment system, while the seats are no upholstered in the leatherette material. The car also comes with a soft touch knitted roof liner and fabric inserts on the door trim.

(The Tata Tigor facelift now gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Androi Auto)

The big change though on the 2018 Tata Tigor facelift is the all-new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman. The comes system with video playback, reverse camera assist, and Android Auto. The car also comes with voice command based navigation, music streaming, mirrorlink, Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted controls, fast charging port and more.

Safety features on the Tata Tigor facelift include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, seatbelt reminder for the driver and more. Tata says the Tigor gets a reinforced structure with high strength steel.

(The Tata Tigor facelift gets new crystal-inspired taillights, while the design remains the same)

Engine options on the Tigor facelift remain the same with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol that produces 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. There's also the 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel that churns out 69 bhp at 4000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque available between 1800-3000 rpm. The engines are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while an AMT is available on the petrol version.

Bookings for the updated Tata Tigor are now open and the car is available in a total of six colours across nine trims.

