New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Tigor Diesel Recalled Over Emission Issues

The Tata Tigor diesel recall exercise extends to models manufactured between March 6 and December 1, 2017, to rectify potential emission issues.

View Photos
The Tata Tigor diesel is powered by a 1.05-litre engine with 69 bhp and 140 Nm

Tata Motors has issued a voluntary recall for the diesel version of the Tigor subcompact sedan. The recall exercise is applicable to the Tata Tigor diesel that were manufactured between March 6 and December 1, in order to rectify potential emission issues, the company has said in a statement. The Tigor petrol models are not affected by the recall. The models with the chassis number between MAT629401GKP52721 and MAT629401HKN89616 will be the contacted by the Tata dealer representatives to rectify the issue. The automaker though has not revealed what the exact issue is with the diesel models.

Tata Tigor

5.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Tigor

Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Advertisement

Owners can also contact Tata Motors workshops via the toll free number - 1800 209 7979 - to get more information about the recall campaign and book an appointment. Furthermore, the manufacturer stated that the Tigor is safe to drive and there is no concern related to the safety on the vehicle. The rectification on the affected models will be carried out free of cost by the dealers.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Neon Edition Teased

The Tata Tigor diesel is powered by a 1.05-litre three-cylinder engine tuned for 69 bhp at 4000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque available betwen 1800-3000 rpm. The motor is paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. The Tigor petrol, meanwhile, uses a 1.2-litre engine with 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 114 Nm at 3500 rpm. The petrol motor comes paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT options.

0 Comments

Prices for the Tata Tigor start from ₹ 4.84 lakh, going up to ₹ 7.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Tigor with Immediate Rivals

Tata Tigor
Tata
Tigor
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai
Xcent
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford
Figo Aspire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
Dzire
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen
Ameo
Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra
Verito Vibe
Toyota Etios
Toyota
Etios
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra
e-Verito
TAGS :
Tata Tigor Tata Tigor Diesel Recall Tata Cars Tata Motors

Latest News

Tata Tigor Diesel Recalled Over Emission Issues
Tata Tigor Diesel Recalled Over Emission Issues
Audi E-Tron Production Commences Ahead Of Official Debut
Audi E-Tron Production Commences Ahead Of Official Debut
Datsun Redigo Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.58 Lakh
Datsun Redigo Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.58 Lakh
Kawasaki Versys 1000 To Be Updated For 2019
Kawasaki Versys 1000 To Be Updated For 2019
Indian Motorcycle Introduces Selective Cylinder De-Activation
Indian Motorcycle Introduces Selective Cylinder De-Activation
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch In Late October
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch In Late October
Suzuki Exits China, Ends Joint Venture With Changan Automobile
Suzuki Exits China, Ends Joint Venture With Changan Automobile
Mahindra Marazzo vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo Also Gets This DC Custom Edition At Launch
Mahindra Marazzo Also Gets This DC Custom Edition At Launch
Gaurav Gill And Musa Sherif Lead Day 1 Of Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare 2018
Gaurav Gill And Musa Sherif Lead Day 1 Of Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare 2018
Mahindra Marazzo Petrol Version To Arrive With BS6 Norms In 2020
Mahindra Marazzo Petrol Version To Arrive With BS6 Norms In 2020
New Mahindra Marazzo: Key Features Explained In Detail
New Mahindra Marazzo: Key Features Explained In Detail
Suzuki V-Strom 650 To Be Priced At Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 To Be Priced At Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic Launch Delayed To Early 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic Launch Delayed To Early 2019
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

80 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

126 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

105 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

26 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 2.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Tata Tigor Alternatives

Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.97 - 9.58 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.06 - 9.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.31 - 10.22 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.78 - 7.78 Lakh *
Toyota Etios
Toyota Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
View More
Explore Tigor
×
Explore Now
x
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch In Late October
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch In Late October
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities