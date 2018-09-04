Tata Tigor Diesel Recalled Over Emission Issues

Tata Motors has issued a voluntary recall for the diesel version of the Tigor subcompact sedan. The recall exercise is applicable to the Tata Tigor diesel that were manufactured between March 6 and December 1, in order to rectify potential emission issues, the company has said in a statement. The Tigor petrol models are not affected by the recall. The models with the chassis number between MAT629401GKP52721 and MAT629401HKN89616 will be the contacted by the Tata dealer representatives to rectify the issue. The automaker though has not revealed what the exact issue is with the diesel models.

Owners can also contact Tata Motors workshops via the toll free number - 1800 209 7979 - to get more information about the recall campaign and book an appointment. Furthermore, the manufacturer stated that the Tigor is safe to drive and there is no concern related to the safety on the vehicle. The rectification on the affected models will be carried out free of cost by the dealers.

The Tata Tigor diesel is powered by a 1.05-litre three-cylinder engine tuned for 69 bhp at 4000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque available betwen 1800-3000 rpm. The motor is paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. The Tigor petrol, meanwhile, uses a 1.2-litre engine with 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 114 Nm at 3500 rpm. The petrol motor comes paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Prices for the Tata Tigor start from ₹ 4.84 lakh, going up to ₹ 7.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

