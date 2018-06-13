We've been bringing you updates about the special edition of Tata's subcompact sedan - the Tigor Buzz and the company has finally announced the price of the car. The Tigor Buzz is based on the XT trim and will be available in both the petrol and diesel engines. The company also announced that the Buzz edition will only be available with the manual transmission. The Tigor Buzz edition is priced at ₹ 5.68 lakhs for the petrol version and ₹ 6.57 lakhs for the diesel version (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), inclusive of the accessory kit. It will be available across all dealerships in India starting today.

The Tigor Buzz edition gets a Glossy Black roof with matching black outside rear-view mirrors. The Tigor Buzz will also feature sporty-looking wheel cover with red accents and a black mesh grille with Berry Red grille highlights, both of which are clearly visible in the latest teaser image. The car will also get 'Buzz' badging on the boot-lid.

The XT variant comes with body coloured door handles, body colour ORVMs with integrated LED turn lights, and black finish on B-pillar. The XT trim also comes with full fabric seat upholstery a power output at the rear, interior lamps with theatre dimming, and coat hook on rear right side grab handle. This one also gets Tata's ConnectNext Infotainment system from Harman with 4 speakers. The infotainment system also features AM/FM, USB, AUX-IN, iPod & Bluetooth connectivity with steering mounted audio & phone controls. Tata Juke-Car app and turn-by-turn navigation are also on offer. The instrument cluster also shows some addition information like Driver seatbelt reminder, LED fuel gauge, LED temperature gauge.

The Tata Tigor Buzz gets Tata's ConnectNext Infotainment system from Harman with 4 speakers.

On the safety front, the XT trim offers some important features like - ABS with EBD & corner stability control, front fog lamps, speed sensing auto door locks, follow me headlamps, park assist with sensors. Comfort features include - central locking with flip key remote, all 4 power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, foldable armrest for the rear seat with cup holders, one touchdown driver side window, cooled glove box and boot lamp.

S. N. Barman - Head - Marketing, Sales and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "At Tata Motors we have always focused on catering to the evolving customer demands by introducing new products and variants at regular intervals. The TIGOR BUZZ limited edition is a true reflection of our legacy of creating something unexpected and setting new trends. The TIGOR comes with a youthful mixture of design, style and attitude. Marking a successful year today, with robust demand since its launch, it has helped us post a month on month growth. We look forward to the TIGOR BUZZ to be a step ahead towards extending this growth and customer satisfaction".

