Tata Tiago Wizz Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 5.40 Lakh

The limited edition model comes with a Titanium Grey body colour and comes with 10 new special features to its interior and exterior.

Tata Motors has sold more than 2.5 lakh units of the Tiago

Tata Motors has launched the limited edition Tiago Wizz in India and it's a premium edition under the Tiago portfolio. The Tiago Wizz will be available only with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and priced at ₹ 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The limited edition model comes with a titanium grey body colour and comes with 10 new special features to its interior and exterior.

The Tiago Wizz comes with 5 exterior changes

On the outside, the Tiago Wizz comes with a black contrast roof, canyon orange grille inserts, wheels with orange accents, orange ORVMs and a badge which reads 'Wizz' . There are changes on the inside too and that includes Full fabric seats with orange deco-stitch, granite black inner door handle, titanium grey gear shift bezel, titanium grey air vent bezel and orange side and centre air vent ring.

The cabin of the Tata Tiago Wizz is now funkier than before

Commenting on the introduction the Tiago Wizz, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "The Tiago is one of the most popular car in its segment and has been on constant growth since its launch. Tiago with over 2.5 lakh happy customers is well received and this limited edition will add to the premium and fun quotient of the brand".

