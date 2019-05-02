New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Tiago & Tigor Updated With Apple CarPlay

The Tata Tiago and the Tigor get updated with Apple CarPlay on the range-topping XZ+ trim with a new and larger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit previously offered only Android Auto compatibility.

View Photos

Tata Motors top-selling Tiago hatchback and its sibling Tigor have been updated with a touchscreen system on the range-topping XZ+ variants. The Tata Tiago XZ+ is priced from ₹ 5.71 lakh, while the Tata Tigor XZ+ has been priced at Rs 6.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). As a result, the new system is not only better in terms of use but also gets the much awaited Apple CarPlay compatibility feature. The Tata Tiago XZ+ variant was launched last year with the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system but only offered Android Auto connectivity. The new compatibility option will allow iPhone users to connect their smartphone with the car that makes for distraction-free driving.

Also Read: Tata Tiago XZ+ Variant Launched In India

Tata Tiago

4.7 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Tiago

Interestingly, existing owners of the Tiago and the Tata Tigor XZ+ variants can update their existing infotainment systems to access Apple CarPlay. Owners will have to head to a Tata Motors service centre to for a software update. In addition to the touchscreen system, the Tata  Tigor and the Tiago XZ+ variants come with new headlamp styling, and diamond cut alloy wheels.  

0nr9k72k

Both the Tata Tigor and the Tiago do not get any mechanical changes

Apart from the feature additions, the Tata Tigor and the Tiago continue to use the same mechanicals. Power comes from the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that belts out 83 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq motor is tuned for 69 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while an AMT unit is optional.

Also Read: Tata Tiago Sales Cross 2 Lakh Units

With the new system updated across the Tiago and Tigor family, only the performance-friendly JTP versions are yet to get the feature. The Tata Harrier too will get the update in a few weeks.The Tata Tiago is quite the seller and locks horns against a number of offerings including the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Santro, and the likes, while the Tata Tigor takes on the Ford Aspire, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent among other sub 4-metre sedans.

0 Comments



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Tiago with Immediate Rivals

Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
TAGS :
Tata Tiago Tata Tigor Tata Tiago Apple CarPlay Tata Cars Tata Motors

Latest News

Tata Tiago & Tigor Updated With Apple CarPlay
Tata Tiago & Tigor Updated With Apple CarPlay
Hyundai Venue Pre-Launch Bookings Open
Hyundai Venue Pre-Launch Bookings Open
Toyota Domestic Sales Down By 22 Per Cent
Toyota Domestic Sales Down By 22 Per Cent
Mahindra Passenger Car Sales Decline By 9 Per Cent In April 2019
Mahindra Passenger Car Sales Decline By 9 Per Cent In April 2019
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Bajaj Sales Rise By 2 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Bajaj Sales Rise By 2 Per Cent
Cars Sales April 2019: Hyundai Motor India's Sales Down By 10.1 Per Cent
Cars Sales April 2019: Hyundai Motor India's Sales Down By 10.1 Per Cent
Remembering Ayrton Senna On His 25th Death Anniversary: 10 Facts
Remembering Ayrton Senna On His 25th Death Anniversary: 10 Facts
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Ford India Will Continue To Sell Diesel Engines
Ford India Will Continue To Sell Diesel Engines
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Honda Car India's Sales Grow By 23% In April 2019
Honda Car India's Sales Grow By 23% In April 2019
2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners
2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners
Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Tata Tiago Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.78 - 6.06 Lakh *
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 5.25 - 6.26 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.31 - 6.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.7 - 5.45 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
View More
Explore Tiago
×
Explore Now
x
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hyundai Venue Pre-Launch Bookings Open
Hyundai Venue Pre-Launch Bookings Open
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities