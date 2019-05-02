Tata Tiago & Tigor Updated With Apple CarPlay

Tata Motors top-selling Tiago hatchback and its sibling Tigor have been updated with a touchscreen system on the range-topping XZ+ variants. The Tata Tiago XZ+ is priced from ₹ 5.71 lakh, while the Tata Tigor XZ+ has been priced at Rs 6.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). As a result, the new system is not only better in terms of use but also gets the much awaited Apple CarPlay compatibility feature. The Tata Tiago XZ+ variant was launched last year with the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system but only offered Android Auto connectivity. The new compatibility option will allow iPhone users to connect their smartphone with the car that makes for distraction-free driving.

Interestingly, existing owners of the Tiago and the Tata Tigor XZ+ variants can update their existing infotainment systems to access Apple CarPlay. Owners will have to head to a Tata Motors service centre to for a software update. In addition to the touchscreen system, the Tata Tigor and the Tiago XZ+ variants come with new headlamp styling, and diamond cut alloy wheels.

Both the Tata Tigor and the Tiago do not get any mechanical changes

Apart from the feature additions, the Tata Tigor and the Tiago continue to use the same mechanicals. Power comes from the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that belts out 83 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq motor is tuned for 69 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while an AMT unit is optional.

With the new system updated across the Tiago and Tigor family, only the performance-friendly JTP versions are yet to get the feature. The Tata Harrier too will get the update in a few weeks.The Tata Tiago is quite the seller and locks horns against a number of offerings including the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Santro, and the likes, while the Tata Tigor takes on the Ford Aspire, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent among other sub 4-metre sedans.

