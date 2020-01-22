Tata Motors has launched the Facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon today alongside the Altroz premium hatchback. Prices for the new Tata Nexon start at ₹ 6.95 lakh for BS6 petrol variants and ₹ 8.45 lakh for BS6 diesel variants. The Tata Tiago and Tigor Facelifts will now be offered only with BS6 complaint petrol engines with prices starting at ₹ 4.60 lakh and ₹ 5.75 lakh, respectively. Apart from engines which have been upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 emission standards, all three models have received styling and features updates as well.

Tata Nexon looks very similar to the Nexon EV.

The 2020 models now adorn the new IMPACT 2.0 design language. The updates on the Tata Nexon BS6 make it look almost identical to the Nexon EV, while the Tiago and Tigor facelifts' fronts borrow design cues from the Altroz, for instance, they get a similar looking slim grille under the protruding hood line.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor get a new front inspired from the Altroz premium hatchback.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor look bold sporting the new grille with the honeycomb mesh and there is a sleek chrome underline that extends to the headlamps. Front and rear bumpers have been revised as well and the fog lamp housing is now bigger and adds to the bold appeal. They are also equipped with new daytime running lamps. That said, the silhouette and outline of both models remain unaltered.

The Tata Tigor too adorns Tata's new design IMPACT 2.0 design language.

The Nexon now has a slightly angular face sporting the new upright grille with the chunky black bar in the middle. The bumper has been reworked and includes a skid plate, while fog lamps get new housing and include the C-shaped chrome elements. There are also new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and headlamps have been revised as well along with new LED daytime running lights.

The Tata Nexon Facelift gets a flat bottom steering wheel and new digital instrument cluster.

The cabins of all three models largely remain unchanged, save for the new steering wheel and digital instrument cluster. The Tata Tiago and Tigor now come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the Nexon continues with the 7-inch touchscreen system as well. All three cars are also equipped with Harmon sourced sound system along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor Facelifts too get the flat bottom steering wheel and new digital instrument cluster.

Speaking of the powertrains, the Tata Nexon gets the 1.2-litre turbocharged BS6 petrol engine that puts out 108 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that belts out 108 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The Tata Tiago and Tigor get a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated BS6 petrol engine that put out 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. All three model are offered with the option of a manual and an AMT transmission.

