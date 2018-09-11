Tata Tiago NRG: What to Expect?

The Tiago is presently the most selling offering for Tata Motors and the automaker plans to make the model more appealing by introducing a rugged variant of the hatchback. The Tata Tiago NRG (pronounced as Energy) will be the next major offering from the car maker and is all set to be launched tomorrow - September 12, 2018. The Tiago NRG will be retaining the mechanicals from the hatchback but will come with several visual upgrades to the exterior and interior. The cross-hatch segment has seen a lot of popularity in bigger models like the Honda WR-V and the Hyundai i20 Active, but the Tiago NRG will compete in a segment lower against the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X. With the launch just hours away, here's what you can expect from the Tata Tiago NRG.

Styling

The Tata Tiago NRG is based on the standard Tiago and only gets visual changes over the standard model. Tata Motors has dubbed the Tiago NRG as an 'Urban Toughroader' and the new offering is 3793 mm in length, 1665 mm in width and 1587 in height, measuring taller, wider and longer than the standard Tiago. The ground clearance is higher too at 180 mm. With respect to the exterior styling, the Tiago NRG is expected to get elements like black cladding around bumpers, side skirts and wheel arches. You can also expect black roof rails and a faux skid plate for the rear bumper. Also expect to see blacked out treatment to the grille, ORVMs and black cladding on the tailgate to complete the look. Inside, the Tiago NRG's cabin will carry the same layout as the standard model but is expected to feature additional styling elements to match the exterior.

(Tata Motors has dubbed the Tiago NRG as an 'Urban Toughroader')

Features

Expected to be offered only in the top-of-the-line variants, the Tata Tiago NRG is expected to come equipped with 14-inch alloy wheels, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The car is likely to carry over the features from the Tiago including the infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, voice command, and more.

Engine

With respect to the powertrain, the Tata Tiago NRG will be using the same petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol motor churns out 84 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.05-litre diesel is tuned for 69 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the option of an AMT unit is unlikely.

Price Expectation

Given that the Tata Tiago NRG is expected to be offered only in the range-topping trims, one can expect a well-specced car on offer. Prices, as a result, will be at a premium, at around ₹ 5.7 lakh for the petrol trim, and ₹ 6.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the diesel variant.

We will be bringing all the live updates from the Tata Tiago NRG launch right here. Make sure to keep watching this space for the all the details.

