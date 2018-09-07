New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Tiago NRG: Things We Know So Far

The Tata Tigor NRG is a crossover-ish version of the regular Tiago hatchback and it comes with new design, styling and a host of new features as well. India launch is slated for September 12.

View Photos
Tata Tiago NRG is the first crossover model from the company to be based on an existin model

Tata Motors is all set to join the growing crossover hatchback segment in India, with the launch of the new Tata Tiago NRG. The car is slated to be launched in the country on September 12, and images and few other details about the Tiago NRG have already surfaced online. This is the first time that Tata Motors is coming out with a crossover version of one of its existing models, and upon launch, the car will mainly rival the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X.

Tata Tiago

3.56 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Tiago

Here's Everything We Know About The New Tata Tiago NRG:

  1. The Tata Tiago NRG is not a full-fledged crossover, but essentially a crossover-ish version of the standard Tiago hatchback. In fact, Tata Motors has dubbed the Tiago NRG as an 'Urban Toughroader'.
  2. Tata Tiago NRG is longer, wider and taller than the standard version at 3793 mm, 1,665 mm and 1,587 mm respectively. The wheelbase, on the other hand, remains unchanged at 2,400 mm, but Tata has increased the ground clearance of the Tiago NRG to 180 mm.
  3. The Tiago NRG comes with a bunch of bold exterior styling elements like black cladding for the bumpers, side skirts and wheel arches, black roof rails, and faux silver skid plate for the rear bumper, which adds to the car's crossover-like design.
    blj4vb18

    (Tata Tiago NRG comes with a faux rear skid plate and new alloy wheels)

    Advertisement
  4. Visually, the Tata Tiago NRG comes with some extensive black treatment spread across the car in the form of the blacked-out grille and air dam, glossy black ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and a thick black cladding for the tailgate.
  5. The Tiago NRG will be available in three colour options - Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange, and Fuji White.
  6. On the features front, the car will come with new 14-inch, four-spoke alloy wheels, a larger roof-mounted spoiler, tweaked headlamps and taillamps, and a new silver faux skid plate attached to the rear bumper.
    cn62cjkg

    (Tata Tiago NRG's cabin gets revised styling and and few new features)

  7. The cabin layout is similar to the standard Tiago, however, Tata has added a bunch of styling elements, which give the interior a fresh new look. There are orange and silver inserts and bezels on the aircon vents, centre console, and around the gearbox lever.
  8. The cabin is equipped with a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, along with an 8-speaker Harman audio system. The three-spoke steering wheel gets mounted controls for audio and telephony, while the twin-pod instrument cluster comes with silver surrounds and an MID in the centre. Other features include a 6-way adjustable driver seat with height adjustment function and a cooled glovebox.
  9. Powertrain wise, the Tiago NRG is identical to the standard Tiago, featuring the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.05-litre diesel engines. The former makes about 84 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner offers 69 bhp and develops 140 Nm of peak torque.
  10. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, however, the leaked details reveal that unlike the regular Tiago, the NRG will not come with an AMT version.
0 Comments

Image Courtesy: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Tiago with Immediate Rivals

Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio X
TAGS :
Tata Tiago Tata Tiago NRG Tata Motors Tiago Crossover

Latest News

Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Tata Tiago NRG: Things We Know So Far
Tata Tiago NRG: Things We Know So Far
Ashok Leyland Inaugurates EV Facility In India
Ashok Leyland Inaugurates EV Facility In India
SIAM Elects Rajan Wadhera As New President
SIAM Elects Rajan Wadhera As New President
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased In Second Video
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased In Second Video
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
ACMA Appoints Ram Venkataramani As President
ACMA Appoints Ram Venkataramani As President
Ford Mustang-Inspired EV Teased
Ford Mustang-Inspired EV Teased
Now You Can Buy A Rolls-Royce Using Bitcoins In The USA
Now You Can Buy A Rolls-Royce Using Bitcoins In The USA
Hyundai Nexo Launch Confirmed For India
Hyundai Nexo Launch Confirmed For India
People Want Electric Vehicles To Reduce Air Pollution: Survey
People Want Electric Vehicles To Reduce Air Pollution: Survey
Ford Recalls Two Million Trucks Over Seat Belt Fire Risk
Ford Recalls Two Million Trucks Over Seat Belt Fire Risk
Dakshin Dare 2018: Gill Holds On To lead, Sandeep Sharma Rises To Third On Day 3
Dakshin Dare 2018: Gill Holds On To lead, Sandeep Sharma Rises To Third On Day 3
Prince Charles Seen Using His All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace For The First Time
Prince Charles Seen Using His All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace For The First Time
Bajaj Auto To Expand Three-Wheeler And Quadricycle Production To 1 Million Per Year
Bajaj Auto To Expand Three-Wheeler And Quadricycle Production To 1 Million Per Year

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

77 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

19 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

123 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

7 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 10 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Tata Tiago Alternatives

Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.69 - 4.8 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.8 - 4.48 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
View More
Explore Tiago
×
Explore Now
x
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased In Second Video
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased In Second Video
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Nissan Announces New Strategy For India With Kicks SUV To Lead Charge
Nissan Announces New Strategy For India With Kicks SUV To Lead Charge
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities