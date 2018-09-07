Tata Tiago NRG: Things We Know So Far

Tata Tiago NRG is the first crossover model from the company to be based on an existin model

Tata Motors is all set to join the growing crossover hatchback segment in India, with the launch of the new Tata Tiago NRG. The car is slated to be launched in the country on September 12, and images and few other details about the Tiago NRG have already surfaced online. This is the first time that Tata Motors is coming out with a crossover version of one of its existing models, and upon launch, the car will mainly rival the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X.

Here's Everything We Know About The New Tata Tiago NRG:

The Tata Tiago NRG is not a full-fledged crossover, but essentially a crossover-ish version of the standard Tiago hatchback. In fact, Tata Motors has dubbed the Tiago NRG as an 'Urban Toughroader'. Tata Tiago NRG is longer, wider and taller than the standard version at 3793 mm, 1,665 mm and 1,587 mm respectively. The wheelbase, on the other hand, remains unchanged at 2,400 mm, but Tata has increased the ground clearance of the Tiago NRG to 180 mm. The Tiago NRG comes with a bunch of bold exterior styling elements like black cladding for the bumpers, side skirts and wheel arches, black roof rails, and faux silver skid plate for the rear bumper, which adds to the car's crossover-like design. (Tata Tiago NRG comes with a faux rear skid plate and new alloy wheels) Advertisement Visually, the Tata Tiago NRG comes with some extensive black treatment spread across the car in the form of the blacked-out grille and air dam, glossy black ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and a thick black cladding for the tailgate. The Tiago NRG will be available in three colour options - Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange, and Fuji White. On the features front, the car will come with new 14-inch, four-spoke alloy wheels, a larger roof-mounted spoiler, tweaked headlamps and taillamps, and a new silver faux skid plate attached to the rear bumper. (Tata Tiago NRG's cabin gets revised styling and and few new features) The cabin layout is similar to the standard Tiago, however, Tata has added a bunch of styling elements, which give the interior a fresh new look. There are orange and silver inserts and bezels on the aircon vents, centre console, and around the gearbox lever. The cabin is equipped with a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, along with an 8-speaker Harman audio system. The three-spoke steering wheel gets mounted controls for audio and telephony, while the twin-pod instrument cluster comes with silver surrounds and an MID in the centre. Other features include a 6-way adjustable driver seat with height adjustment function and a cooled glovebox. Powertrain wise, the Tiago NRG is identical to the standard Tiago, featuring the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.05-litre diesel engines. The former makes about 84 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner offers 69 bhp and develops 140 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, however, the leaked details reveal that unlike the regular Tiago, the NRG will not come with an AMT version.

Image Courtesy: TeamBHP

