New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Tiago NRG: Price Expectation In India

The Tata Tiago NRG is expected to be offered only in the top-end variant of the car, so it's likely to launched around Rs. 5.7 lakh for the petrol trim, and Rs. 6.5 lakh for the diesel variant.

View Photos
Tata Tiago NRG could command premium of about Rs. 50,000 over the asking price of regular Tiago

The new Tata Tiago NRG is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, on September 12, and it will be the first cross-hatch model from the home-grown automaker. Based on the regular Tiago hatchback, the crossover version of the car has been dubbed as an Urban Toughroader and comes with a bolder design, along with a bunch of crossover-inspired styling bits, and increased ground clearance. Although Tata Motors has tight-lipped about the Tiago NRG, images and technical specifications of the car have already leaked online and the only thing that we essentially need to know right now is the pricing.

Tata Tiago

3.56 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Tiago

Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG: Things We Know So Far

The Tata Tiago NRG will essentially be the direct rival to Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, and like the latter, the NRG is also expected to be offered only in the top-end variant, which in this case would be the XZ trim. In fact, the Tiago NRG will be offered in both petrol and diesel versions, with a manual gearbox as standard, and we expect both the variant to command a premium of about ₹ 50,000 over the asking price of the regular Tiago XZ trim. Considering the top-end Tiago ZX manual trim is priced at ₹ 5.21 lakh for the petrol model and ₹ 6.04 lakh for the diesel (both ex-showroom, Delhi), the Tiago NRG should be launched at ₹ 5.7 lakh for the petrol trim, and ₹ 6.5 lakh for the diesel variant (ex-showroom).

The Tata Tiago NRG is longer, wider and taller than the standard version at 3793 mm, 1,665 mm and 1,587 mm respectively. The wheelbase, on the other hand, remains unchanged at 2,400 mm, but Tata has increased the ground clearance of the Tiago NRG to 180 mm. On the features front, the car will come with new 14-inch, four-spoke alloy wheels, a larger roof-mounted spoiler, tweaked headlamps and taillamps, and a new silver faux skid plate attached to the rear bumper. The cabin, on the other hand, gets orange and silver highlights and features a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, and an 8-speaker Harman audio system.

0 Comments

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago NRG will get the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.05-litre diesel engines, which power the regular Tiago. The former makes about 84 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner offers 69 bhp and develops 140 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Tiago with Immediate Rivals

Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio X
TAGS :
Tata Tiago NRG Tata Tiago Tata Motors

Latest News

Tata Tiago NRG: Price Expectation In India
Tata Tiago NRG: Price Expectation In India
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Brings Home The BMW G 310 R
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Brings Home The BMW G 310 R
Lexus Reveals New LY 650 Luxury Yacht
Lexus Reveals New LY 650 Luxury Yacht
BMW G 310 RR Concept Showcased In Japan
BMW G 310 RR Concept Showcased In Japan
F1: Raikkonen To Exit Ferrari At The End Of 2018; Leclerc Confirmed As Replacement
F1: Raikkonen To Exit Ferrari At The End Of 2018; Leclerc Confirmed As Replacement
2018 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Updated With New Features; Prices Start At Rs. 8.85 Lakh
2018 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Updated With New Features; Prices Start At Rs. 8.85 Lakh
Auto Industry Continues To Grow Despite Kerala Floods Curbing Sales
Auto Industry Continues To Grow Despite Kerala Floods Curbing Sales
2019 Ducati Scrambler Revealed
2019 Ducati Scrambler Revealed
TVS Apache Reaches 3 Million Sales Milestone Since Launch
TVS Apache Reaches 3 Million Sales Milestone Since Launch
Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Spotted Testing
Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Spotted Testing
Anand Mahindra Gifts Marazzo MPV To Fisherman Who Helped People In Kerala
Anand Mahindra Gifts Marazzo MPV To Fisherman Who Helped People In Kerala
Ford VS Trump: Automaker Refuses To Change Focus Hatch China Production Plans
Ford VS Trump: Automaker Refuses To Change Focus Hatch China Production Plans
Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Sketches Released For India
Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Sketches Released For India
Exclusive: First Lamborghini Urus SUV Arrives In India
Exclusive: First Lamborghini Urus SUV Arrives In India
Honda CR-V India Launch Date Revealed
Honda CR-V India Launch Date Revealed

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

77 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

31 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

72 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

23 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Tata Tiago Alternatives

Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.69 - 4.8 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.8 - 4.48 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
View More
Explore Tiago
×
Explore Now
x
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Brings Home The BMW G 310 R
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Brings Home The BMW G 310 R
TVS Apache Reaches 3 Million Sales Milestone Since Launch
TVS Apache Reaches 3 Million Sales Milestone Since Launch
2018 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Updated With New Features; Prices Start At Rs. 8.85 Lakh
2018 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Updated With New Features; Prices Start At Rs. 8.85 Lakh
BMW G 310 RR Concept Showcased In Japan
BMW G 310 RR Concept Showcased In Japan
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities