Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.5 Lakh

Adding more rugged to its popular hatchback, Tata Motors has introduced the Tiago NRG in India as a tougher version to the standard hatchback. The Tata Tiago NRG is a cross-hatch and is priced from ₹ 5.5 lakh, going up to ₹ 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the range-topping version. Tata describes the Tiago NRG as an urban toughroader that gets a host of cosmetic upgrades and changes, while retaining the same underpinnings. The model will be taking on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X in the segment, which is the sole rival for the NRG at present.

The Tata Tiago NRG is taller, wider and longer than the standard hatchback, while the ground clearance has been increased to 180 mm. Styling additions on the model include black plastic cladding around the bumpers, side skirts and wheel arches. The rear bumper gets a faux skid plate and there are black finished roof rails. The car also comes with blacked out grille, ORVMs, roof mounted spoiler and cladding on the tailgate. The cabin also gets the black treatment to match the exterior. The Tiago NRG rides on 14-inch alloy wheels.

The Tata Tiago NRG is available with the top variants and comes with a host of features including steering mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone integration, rear parking sensors and more.

Power on the Tata Tiago NRG comes from the same petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor churns out 84 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel is tuned for 69 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

