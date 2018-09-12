Tata Tiago NRG Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

The Tata Tiago NRG is launching in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here.

Tata Tiago NRG is the first crossover model from the company to be based on an existin model

The Tata Tiago NRG is all set to be launched in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event. Essentially, a cross-hatch version of the Tiago hatchback, the new Tata Tiago NRG has been touted by the company as an Urban Toughroader. While Tata Motors hasn't revealed much about the Tiago NRG, save for a teaser video on social media, based on the images and specifications that were leaked online early this month, we already know what the car looks and the things it has to offer.

In addition to bold crossover-like design and styling, the Tata Tiago NRG will also come with practical feature additions and an increased ground clearance of 180 mm. Mechanically, the car will remain identical to the standard Tiago hatchback, in both petrol and diesel formats and it will come only in manual transmission option. However, we expect it to be only offered only with the top-end variants and to command a premium of around Rs. 50,000 over the asking price of the regular Tiago XZ trims.

Here Are The Live Updates From The Launch Of Tata Tiago NRG:

Sep 12, 2018
Tata Tiago NRG India Launch - Design and Dimensions

The Tiago NRG comes with a bunch of bold exterior styling elements like black cladding for the bumpers, side skirts and wheel arches, black roof rails, and faux silver skid plate for the rear bumper, which adds to the car's crossover-like design. Visually, the Tata Tiago NRG comes with some extensive black treatment spread across the car in the form of the blacked-out grille and air dam, glossy black ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and a thick black cladding for the tailgate.

Sep 12, 2018
Tata Tiago NRG: Crossover-Live Version Of The Tiago
The Tata Tiago NRG is not a full-fledged crossover, but essentially a crossover-ish version of the standard Tiago hatchback. In fact, Tata Motors has dubbed the Tiago NRG as an 'Urban Toughroader'.

Sep 12, 2018
Tata Tiago NRG India Launch - Live Updates
Tata Motors is bringing in a new cross-hatch version of its top-selling model, Tata Tiago. Christened the Tata Tiago NRG, it's very similar to what Maruti Suzuki did with Celerio X, giving the hatchback car a trendy, crossover-ish treatment.

