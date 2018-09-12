Tata Tiago NRG Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

The Tata Tiago NRG is all set to be launched in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event. Essentially, a cross-hatch version of the Tiago hatchback, the new Tata Tiago NRG has been touted by the company as an Urban Toughroader. While Tata Motors hasn't revealed much about the Tiago NRG, save for a teaser video on social media, based on the images and specifications that were leaked online early this month, we already know what the car looks and the things it has to offer.

In addition to bold crossover-like design and styling, the Tata Tiago NRG will also come with practical feature additions and an increased ground clearance of 180 mm. Mechanically, the car will remain identical to the standard Tiago hatchback, in both petrol and diesel formats and it will come only in manual transmission option. However, we expect it to be only offered only with the top-end variants and to command a premium of around Rs. 50,000 over the asking price of the regular Tiago XZ trims.

Here Are The Live Updates From The Launch Of Tata Tiago NRG: