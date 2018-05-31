Tata Tiago JTP Spotted Testing In India

The near-production prototype of the Tata Tiago JTP was recently spotted testing with partial camouflage. Essentially a sportier and more powerful version of the standard Tiago hatchback, the car is being jointly developed by Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives. We first saw a pre-production unit of the Tiago JTP at Tata Motors' stall, at the 2018 Auto Expo, alongside the Tigor JTP which is also currently under development. The fact that a prototype of the former has been spotted testing indicates that Tata is likely to launch the Tiago JTP first.

Tata Tiago 3.56 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Tata Tiago JTP was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018

Visually, the Tata Tiago JTP will be a lot similar to the standard model apart for some considerable cosmetic addition that will set them apart, which as you can see, have been covered in camouflage. Based on the model we saw at the Auto Expo, we know that the car will come with a distinctive air intake on the right side of the hood. It will also come with a sportier front bumper with sculpted lines along with black treatment for the larger central airdam and the new round foglamps placed in trapezoidal housing. The headlamps also receive some amount of black treatment to add to the sportiness. The pre-production unit also had a red JTP logo on the grille which is missing on the test mule and while this one was seen running on steel wheels, the production unit is expected to get sportier set of alloys.

Tata Tiago JTP comes with sportier styling with stylish exterior features

While we do not get to see the rear section of the Tata Tiago JTP in these images, the concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo came with a black rear spoiler, slightly restyled taillamps, JTP logo on the hatch door, and a sporty rear bumper a rear diffuser and dual chrome-tipped exhaust. Other mechanical upgrades will include a revised suspension setup with lower springs and a lower ground clearance too. Similar to the regular Tiago, the car will come with discs brakes at the front and a drum brakes at the rear.

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago JTP will come with a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. The motor has been tuned to churn out a little over 108 bhp while developing a peak torque of 150 Nm of peak torque, giving it a significant bump over the current output. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox, which Tata says gets optimised gear ratios.

Spy Image Source: Overdrive

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.