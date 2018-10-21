New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP Editions Launch Date Revealed

The new Tata Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP editions will be launched in India on October 26, 2018. The cars will come with some noticeable cosmetic updates, updated feature, most importantly a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine.

Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP were first revealed to us at the 2018 Auto Expo

Tata Motors will be launching the special Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP editions in India on October 26, 2018, as we had expected earlier. First unveiled in there concept forms at the 2018 Auto Expo, both the cars are essentially performance-oriented versions of the standard Tiago hatchback and Tigor sub-compact sedan. The cars will come with some noticeable cosmetic updates, revised styling, updated feature, most importantly, both the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP will feature a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine under the hood. The cars are jointly developed by Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

Also Read: Tata Tigor JTP Edition Spotted Testing Again

Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP Editions will be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol engine that currently does duty on the Tata Nexon. In the pre-production models, the three-cylinder petrol motor was spruced up to produce 109 bhp at 5000 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque available between 2000-4000 rpm, while the paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We expect the same setup to be introduced with the production models as well.

tata tigor jtp

The Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP will get more powerful 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol engine

Also Read: Tata Tiago JTP Caught Testing In India Again

Visually, the Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are expected to come with sportier bumpers with larger air intakes, new fog lamp housing, blacked out headlamps and grille that also gets a JTP badge. The cars are likely to offer larger 15-inch alloy wheels with side skirts and contrast finished ORVMs. The pre-production unit of the Tiago JTP also gets with a diffuser, black roof spoiler, dual exhaust tips to complete the look. While the dimensions remain identical to the standard versions, the ground clearance has been lowered to 161 mm, 9 mm lower than the standard models.

While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, expect to see an updated interior as well, like updated interior trim and upholstery. The cabin is also likely to come sporting JTP branding, and possibly a touchscreen infotainment system as well.

