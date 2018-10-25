Tata Tiago JTP: All You Need To Know

The Tiago JTP is likely to cost Rs. 1 lakh more than the standard top-spec variant

Tata Motors is all set to launch a new variant of the Tiago in India ahead of the festive season on October 26, 2018. The company, along with Jayem Automotives Pvt. Ltd, have come out with this iteration and we first saw the car at the 2018 Auto Expo. However, the company did not really give any indication that the car will be launched in India. However, now the car is ready and targeted at a younger audience, which wants more performance from a regular car.

Tata Tiago 3.7 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP Revealed

Here's All You Need To Know About The Tiago JTP

The Tiago JTP is one of the first products coming out of the 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives Pvt. Ltd. The Tiago JTP now comes with bold styling elements. The hatchback sees an aggressive front bumper, dual chamber projector headlamps with chrome rings and a trapezoidal lower air intake The Tiago JTP will be available with sporty side skirts and contrast coloured outside mirrors. As you can see in the picture, the red colour Tiago gets black coloured ORVMs The Tiago JTP is available with a dual tone exterior colour which adds to the sportiness of the car. It gets a black roof and also a rear spoiler. The JTP badge can be seen on the front grille, fender vents and rear. The Tiago JTP gets uprated 15-inch diamond cut dual tone wider alloy wheels. The cabin sees all black interiors with sporty red accents on AC vents, premium leather wrapped steering with contrast red stitching. The seat fabric too comes with red hexagonal motif and red double stitching on the seats. The performance oriented versions also get aluminium pedal extensions. The ConnectNext infotainment system by Harman' which is paired with 8 speakers and app suite and voice command recognition also is part of the package. The Tiago JTP comes powered by the 1.2 -litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine which delivers 112 bhp and 150Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission Tata Motors says that the JTP versions of both the cars can go from 0-100km/h in 10 seconds. The suspension on the Tiago JTP has been tuned for better ride control. The ride height too has been lowered while the wider tyres provide for better grip on the road. On the safety front, the Tiago JTP comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control. It's likely that the Tiago JTP will cost ₹ 1 lakh more than the top-spec XZ variant which currently costs ₹ 5.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Also See: Tata Tiago JTP In Pictures

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.