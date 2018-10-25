New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Tiago JTP: All You Need To Know

The Tiago JTP gets uprated 15-inch diamond cut dual tone wider alloy wheels.

View Photos
The Tiago JTP is likely to cost Rs. 1 lakh more than the standard top-spec variant

Tata Motors is all set to launch a new variant of the Tiago in India ahead of the festive season on October 26, 2018. The company, along with Jayem Automotives Pvt. Ltd, have come out with this iteration and we first saw the car at the 2018 Auto Expo. However, the company did not really give any indication that the car will be launched in India. However, now the car is ready and targeted at a younger audience, which wants more performance from a regular car.

Tata Tiago

3.7 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Tiago

Also Read: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP Revealed

Here's All You Need To Know About The Tiago JTP

  1. The Tiago JTP is one of the first products coming out of the 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives Pvt. Ltd.
  2. The Tiago JTP now comes with bold styling elements. The hatchback sees an aggressive front bumper, dual chamber projector headlamps with chrome rings and a trapezoidal lower air intake
    m8shj57o
  3. The Tiago JTP will be available with sporty side skirts and contrast coloured outside mirrors. As you can see in the picture, the red colour Tiago gets black coloured ORVMs
  4. The Tiago JTP is available with a dual tone exterior colour which adds to the sportiness of the car. It gets a black roof and also a rear spoiler.
  5. The JTP badge can be seen on the front grille, fender vents and rear.
    khn7f3v8
  6. The Tiago JTP gets uprated 15-inch diamond cut dual tone wider alloy wheels.
  7. The cabin sees all black interiors with sporty red accents on AC vents, premium leather wrapped steering with contrast red stitching.
  8. The seat fabric too comes with red hexagonal motif and red double stitching on the seats. The performance oriented versions also get aluminium pedal extensions.
    c5fgc58
  9. The ConnectNext infotainment system by Harman' which is paired with 8 speakers and app suite and voice command recognition also is part of the package.
  10. The Tiago JTP comes powered by the 1.2 -litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine which delivers 112 bhp and 150Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission
  11. Tata Motors says that the JTP versions of both the cars can go from 0-100km/h in 10 seconds.
    e8nn7sfo
  12. The suspension on the Tiago JTP has been tuned for better ride control. The ride height too has been lowered while the wider tyres provide for better grip on the road.
  13. On the safety front, the Tiago JTP comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control.
  14. It's likely that the Tiago JTP will cost ₹ 1 lakh more than the top-spec XZ variant which currently costs ₹ 5.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
0 Comments

Also See: Tata Tiago JTP In Pictures

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Tiago with Immediate Rivals

Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
TAGS :
Tata Tiago JTP Tata Tiago JTP all you need to know Tata Tiago JTP details Tiago JTP details

Latest News

Tata Tiago JTP: All You Need To Know
Tata Tiago JTP: All You Need To Know
2019 Audi R8 Revealed With More Power, Sharper Styling
2019 Audi R8 Revealed With More Power, Sharper Styling
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Makes Its Global Debut; Launch in 2019
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Makes Its Global Debut; Launch in 2019
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Specifications, Features Revealed
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Specifications, Features Revealed
BMW Group Partners With KPIT, TTTech For Autonomous Driving Technology
BMW Group Partners With KPIT, TTTech For Autonomous Driving Technology
Daimler, Geely Form Mobility Services Joint Venture In China
Daimler, Geely Form Mobility Services Joint Venture In China
Shahan Ali Mohsin Dominates Round 3 & 4 of National Rotax Max Karting Championship
Shahan Ali Mohsin Dominates Round 3 & 4 of National Rotax Max Karting Championship
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Volumes In A Single Quarter
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Volumes In A Single Quarter
Hyundai Stays At No 1, Mahindra Jumps Up One Spot In JD Customer Service Index Study
Hyundai Stays At No 1, Mahindra Jumps Up One Spot In JD Customer Service Index Study
Only BS6 Cars Can Be Sold After April 2020: Supreme Court
Only BS6 Cars Can Be Sold After April 2020: Supreme Court
Mahindra Marazzo Gets Apple CarPlay Connectivity
Mahindra Marazzo Gets Apple CarPlay Connectivity
Honda Felicitates Deepa Malik For Her Achievements At Asian Para Games 2018
Honda Felicitates Deepa Malik For Her Achievements At Asian Para Games 2018
Exclusive: Hyundai To Launch Two New Models Based On The New Santro's K1 Platform In 2019
Exclusive: Hyundai To Launch Two New Models Based On The New Santro's K1 Platform In 2019
New Hyundai Santro: Variants Explained
New Hyundai Santro: Variants Explained
Dyson Confirms Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plans
Dyson Confirms Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plans

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Tata Tiago Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.59 - 5.32 Lakh *
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.8 - 4.48 Lakh *
View More
Explore Tiago
×
Explore Now
x
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Makes Its Global Debut; Launch in 2019
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Makes Its Global Debut; Launch in 2019
2018 Hyundai Santro is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Hyundai Santro is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
All-New Hyundai Santro: Engine And Gearbox Explained
All-New Hyundai Santro: Engine And Gearbox Explained
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities