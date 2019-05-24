Tata Tiago Gets New Standard Safety Features Across All Variants

With the addition of the updated safety features, the price of the Tata Tiago now starts at Rs. 4.40 lakh

Tata Motors today announced updating its top-selling hatchback, the Tata Tiago, with a range of standard safety features across all the variants. The 2019 Tata Tiago hatchback will now come equipped with features such as dual front airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Corner Stability Control (CSC), and rear parking sensors, all as standard. Furthermore, the company is also offering the provision to add over-speeding alert and seat belts reminder alert for both driver and passenger. With the addition of these updated features, now the 2019 Tata Tiago comes at a starting price of ₹ 4.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking on the occasion, SN Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, "There is a rising trend among car buyers of prioritising safety features while making their purchase. We, at Tata Motors, lay immense emphasis on the presence of safety features in our vehicles. With the Tiago range getting the standard safety upgrade, we remain committed in our vision of building safe vehicles for India. The Tiago was our first product sporting the IMPACT design language which received a brilliant response from the market and with this upgrade, I am sure the brand will stay on top of the consideration set of prospective car buyers."

(Earlier in May, the Tata Tiago got updated with Apple CarPlay on the range-topping XZ+ trim)

In addition to the aforementioned offering, the list also includes optional safety features such as - speed sensing auto door locks, follow-me-home lamps, park assist with rear sensors and display, day & night IRVM, front fog lamps, rear defogger, and rear smart wiper with washer, among others. The rest of the comfort and convenience features remain unchanged. In fact, early this month, the Tata Tiago also got updated with Apple CarPlay on the range-topping XZ+ trim along with a new and larger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Right now, Tata Motors is working on the mid-lifecycle facelift for the Tiago, which is expected to come with design updates similar to the Tata Altroz. In fact, the updated Tata Tiago is also likely to employ the company's new IMPACT 2.0 design language, which was seen on the Tata Harrier. The upcoming Tata Tiago is most likely to be a petrol-only model as the company has confirmed that the new Tiago and Tigor models will ditch the 1.05-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine currently powering the Tiago is a 1.2-litre Revotron motor which makes 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm.

