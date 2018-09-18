New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Tiago clocks highest ever sales

The fully-loaded XZ variant has found majority takers last month with the petrol variant contributing 80 percent to the sales.

The Tiago has given a fillip to Tata Motors right from the start as it had managed to pace-up the dwindling sales of the company when all its new offerings like Bolt and the Zest were getting a lukewarm response. Two years down the line, Tata Motors has shared to have recorded highest ever numbers of the Tiago as they sold 9277 units of it in August. The company has also informed that the hatchback has gained traction in the northern region like Punjab including Chandigarh Tricity, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Moreover, the variant that's been the most in demand is the top-notch XZ variant, pretty much explaining how the demand is moving towards up-market offerings that come loaded with all the bells and whistles. Also, the petrol variant of the Tiago has contributed 80 percent to the sales last month.

Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 5.5 Lakh


Commenting on the milestone, S N Barman- Vice President, Sales and Marketing & Customer Support said, "The Tiago brand continues to go from strength to strength and last month's numbers are a testament to that. These volumes can be attributed to the pre-festive season demand for the car. Since the launch in April 2016, we have sold over 1.7 lakh units and it is the only product in the hatchback segment which is still registering a strong growth despite being in its third year of production. We are confident that with the introduction of newer models such as the recently-launched Tiago NRG, the brand will continue to thrive in the foreseeable future."

The bump up in numbers is a result of pre-festive season demand however, if the same doesn't reflect in the competition, the Tiago has a strong chance to make it to the monthly top 10 selling list in August. Extending the range, Tata Motors also recently launched a cross hatch version of the Tiago called the Tiago NRG and is expecting it to further add to the volumes.

The Tiago is the first Tata product that incorporates the IMPACT design language. According to the company, the buyers are lured by the design that initially attracts them and is further complemented by the up-market Harman sourced infotainment system and a high fuel-economy.  

