Tata Tiago Bookings Cross 1 Lakh Mark In India

Tata Tiago, the top-selling hatchback car from the home-grown automaker has recently crossed the one lakh bookings milestone in India. Launched a little over a year ago, in April 2016, Tata Motors has already sold over 65,000 Tiago cars in India and it has been one of the top-selling models in the company's line-up. The Tata Tiago is manufactured at the carmaker's Sanand facility, in Gujarat, and the company says that the plant has been running full steam to meet the booking pipeline. In India, the Tata Tiago competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Hyundai i10, and Renault Kwid.

Commenting on achieving this milestone, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "Tiago boasts our new IMPACT design philosophy and has been a game changer for Tata Motors. With its stylish design, enhanced performance and drive dynamics, TIAGO led the company's transformation journey, setting a benchmark in the hatchback segment. We have witnessed a healthy month-on-month growth on the back of a strong demand. The car is making all the right noises in India. We are extremely happy with the response received so far and are confident of achieving more milestones in the months to come."

One of the reasons for the success of the Tata Tiago has been its fresh design language and styling. In addition to that, the Tiago also comes with a well-designed interior with ample cabin room, premium quality material, and over 20 utility spaces inside the car along with improved safety features. Under the hood, the car feature two engine options - the company's tried and tested Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine and the all-new 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine. Both motors come paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional AMT unit for the petrol variant. The Tiago also comes with a Multi-drive mode - City and Eco.

As for the company's sales performance, what could be seen as an impact of the new Goods and Service Tax (GST), the Tata Motors' sales saw a marginal drop of 9 per cent in overall volumes for the month of June 2017. With respect to passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market, the company sold 11,176 units this June, lower by 10 per cent over the same period last year. Having said that, with the new GST rates that have come to effect from the 1st of July 2017, prices of cars are expected to go down, which could aid in car sales to go up, but we can only be certain of it once we get to see the July's sales reports.