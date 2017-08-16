Tata Tiago
3.53 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Motors, calls it the EasyShift AMT, and the gearbox has been sourced Magneti Marelli. In fact, it is the same AMT unit that does duty on the Zest and the Nano. The AMT unit comes paired to the 1.2 litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor tuned to produce 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm.
The Tata Tiago Easy Shift AMT is equipped with four gear positions - Automatic, Neutral, Reverse and Manual. It also gets two driving modes - Sports and City - like the manual version. The manual version on the AMT allows the driver to shift gears faster. The Tiago AMT also comes with an in-built creep feature, which allows the car to crawl as soon as the foot has been eased off the brake pedal, without having to press the accelerator. The function comes in handy on hill climbs when it starts from an inclined position.
The Tata Tiago AMT primarily competes with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT which carries a price tag of ₹ 4.48 lakh, cheaper by close to ₹ 30,000. In addition to the Celerio, the Tiago AMT also locks horns with the newly launched 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 automatic priced at ₹ 5.97 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Ignis AMT priced at ₹ 5.72 lakh and the Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT priced at ₹ 3.78 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
