Tata Tiago AMT Now More Affordable; XTA Trim Priced At ₹ 4.79 Lakh

Tata Motors launched the Tiago in the AMT guise in March this year and this saw the company give a tough fight to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and even the Hyundai Grand i10 automatic.

Tata Tiago AMT now gets even more affordable and is available in the XTA variant

Tata Motors launched the Tiago in the AMT guise in March this year and this saw the company give a tough fight to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and even the Hyundai Grand i10 automatic. The Tata Tiago AMT was however, only launched in the XZA trim and was priced at ₹ 5.39 lakh. Now, it has silently launched the AMT in the XTA trim which has made the Tata Tiago with an automatic transmission even more affordable. The Tiago AMT now costs ₹ 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors, calls it the EasyShift AMT, and the gearbox has been sourced Magneti Marelli. In fact, it is the same AMT unit that does duty on the Zest and the Nano. The AMT unit comes paired to the 1.2 litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor tuned to produce 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm.
tata tiago amt interior
The Tiago AMT gets the autobox sourced from Magneti Marelli

The Tata Tiago Easy Shift AMT is equipped with four gear positions - Automatic, Neutral, Reverse and Manual. It also gets two driving modes - Sports and City - like the manual version. The manual version on the AMT allows the driver to shift gears faster. The Tiago AMT also comes with an in-built creep feature, which allows the car to crawl as soon as the foot has been eased off the brake pedal, without having to press the accelerator. The function comes in handy on hill climbs when it starts from an inclined position.

The Tata Tiago AMT primarily competes with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT which carries a price tag of ₹ 4.48 lakh, cheaper by close to ₹ 30,000. In addition to the Celerio, the Tiago AMT also locks horns with the newly launched 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 automatic priced at ₹ 5.97 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Ignis AMT priced at ₹ 5.72 lakh and the Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT priced at ₹ 3.78 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

