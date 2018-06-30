Tata Power To Install 100 EV Charging Stations In Maharashtra

While India is looking to go all electric in terms of cars in just about more than a decade from now, the one thing that everyone's been talking about it whether our country has the infrastructure to sustain the move from conventional fuelled cars. Tata Power has already partnered with Tata Motors to make Maharashtra EV ready and to establish Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the State for public use. Tata Motors Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra to support the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles in Maharashtra.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said, "We are happy to present Maharashtra with various electric vehicle charging stations that cover the wide expanse of the city. With these installations, Tata Power continues to pursue sustainable practices by using technology to provide Maharashtra customers access to energy-efficient options with ease."

With the installation of these Electric Vehicle chargers, the Company is working towards removing the range anxiety from people's minds and encouraging them to shift from fossil fuel vehicles to electric vehicles. Tata Power plans to device a mix of fast and regular chargers at these charging stations. The chargers can also monitor the car battery charging status and units consumed while charging a car.

