Tata Offers Emergency Service Support For Fani Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha

Tata customers in the affected area can call Tata Motors Roadside Assistance to get their vehicles towed to the nearest Tata Motors authorized service centre.

Tata Motors is offering free towing of the affected vehicles to nearest authorised workshops

Tata Motors has announced initiating a special emergency service support for Tata vehicle owners who were affected by the untimely Fani cyclone in Odisha. The carmaker is offering free towing service to all Tata Motors vehicles that might have been damaged as a result of the unprecedented rains and strong winds in the state. Tata customers in the affected area can call Tata Motors Roadside Assistance to get their vehicles towed to the nearest Tata Motors authorized service centre.

Also Read: Hyundai Extends Support To Its Cyclone-Affected Customers

Speaking on this initiative, Subhajit Roy - Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care (Domestic and International Business), PVBU, Tata Motors, said, "We are deeply saddened by the devastating effects of Cyclone Fani that has struck Odisha and its neighbouring states. We at Tata Motors are extending prompt services across Odisha to give our customers the much-needed respite. We are currently offering free as well as discounts on services on Tata Cars across the state's cyclone-hit areas to provide our customers utmost care."

In addition to that, the company will also offer special discounts and offers to customers with cyclone-affected cars. This currently includes - 50 per cent discount on the spare parts on customer liability, a 50 per cent discount on the labour on customer liability, and the provision of exclusive towing trucks till the situation betters. Furthermore, the company has ensured the availability of special call centre executives who are fluent in the regional language for seamless communication.

Tata Motors Roadside Assistance can be contacted at 1800 209 7979

Tata Offers Emergency Service Support For Fani Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha
