Tata Nexon XT+ Variant Introduced; Gets A Bigger 7-Inch Touchscreen As Well

Tata Motors has silently introduced a new XT+ variant for the Nexon SUV, to replace the older XT trim. The new Tata Nexon XT+ variant is now listed on the company's official website and is priced at ₹ 8.02 lakh for the petrol and ₹ 8.87 lakh for the diesel variant (both, ex-showroom, Delhi). Compared to the older XT trims, prices have been increased by ₹ 7000. In addition to that, the company has also introduced a host of new and updated features like - rear AC vents, DRLs, and more all offered right from the XT+ variant. Furthermore, the Nexon also gets a bigger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, upgraded from the older 6.5-inch unit.

The new Tata Nexon XT+ trim now comes with enhanced features like - daytime running lamps, projector headlamps, 8-speaker system, climate control (manual), height-adjustable driver seat, fog lamps, rear AC vents, and an external antenna. Earlier, the Nexon only came with rear air vents. As for the new touchscreen display, the circular mentions that the updated system adds better touch-response and aesthetic enhancement to the user interface. As before, the touchscreen infotainment system is on offer with the XZ, XZ+, XZA+ trims.

Early this year in June also, Tata Motors upgraded the Nexon SUV with features like - as increased antenna length, to a couple of significant updates like a revised non-touchscreen infotainment display or addition of rear AC vents. Back then, Tata also updated the interior trim to a darker shade, and more.

