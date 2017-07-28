Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Spec Comparison

The subcompact SUV will soon see a new battle as Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the all-new Nexon. The subcompact SUV has been a long awaited one ever since its first appearance at the 2014 Auto Expo, and the production ready version that we drove comes as close as possible to the concept. (Read: Tata Nexon Review). The Tata Nexon subcompact SUV then, looks promising and just might be the game changer for the segment. However, for the Nexon to do that, it will have to compete against the bestselling Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The offering has catapulted Maruti's stand in the utility vehicle space in a year and despite the limited powertrain options, the demand just doesn't seem to dim. In that case, does the Tata Nexon have what it takes to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza? We find out.

Tata Nexon is identical to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in dimensions

Design and Dimensions

Both the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza are tucked well under the 4-metre mark, but the Vitara Brezza manages to be longer than the Tata Nexon by just 1 mm in length, while it's taller too at 1640 mm, 33 mm higher than the Tata SUV. In comparison, the Nexon sits wider and boasts of a higher ground clearance of 209 mm, which is also the segment best. In terms of presence, the Brezza manages to offer that SUV-like proportions more effectively with the squarish C-pillar, which is missed out on the Nexon due to the receding roofline. The latter, however, makes a more bold statement with its design that carries a more curvaceous approach as opposed to the rather conservative styling on the Brezza. We also like the minimal use of chrome on the Tata Nexon that has been replaced by the tasteful looking white inserts.

Dimensions Table:

Dimensions Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Length 3994 mm 3995 mm Width 1811 mm 1790 mm Height 1607 mm 1640 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2500 mm Ground Clearance 209 mm 198 mm

The Tata Nexon is loaded on features and gets a pleasing interior layout as well

Interior and Features

Both SUVs sport an all-black cabin intended to go with the sporty appeal. The Nexon though manages to go a step further and insert grey plastic cladding across the cabin to break the monotony. There are gloss black inserts too on the centre console that gives a plush feel on the model. The overall layout is functional yet trendy on the Nexon as well as the Vitara Brezza, while a plethora of electronic aids will keep you occupied through the journey on either vehicles. More prominently, the models come with a touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The unit also offers navigation, Bluetooth, AUX and USB connectivity; whereas auto climate control is available on the range topping trims of either models.

The all-black interior of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza looks sporty

The seats are upholstered in fabric even on the top trim of the Tata Nexon, while you do get faux leather seats on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Both vehicles also sport height adjustable driver's seat, which is much appreciated. The boot capacity stands at 350 litres on the Nexon, giving its a significant advantage over the 328 litres for the Vitara Brezza.

The higher trims also get alloy wheels, projector lens headlamps, keyless entry on both models, while the Nexon also gets a Harman designed audio system that is said to be excellent. Lastly, the Nexon will also get multiple driving modes, a segment first feature, which will help extract more efficiency or performance from the engines.

Tata Nexon gets three driving modes, a segment first feature

Powertrain

The Tata Nexon gets an all-new line-up under the hood with the newly developed 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel serving purpose. The oil burner makes 108bhp of power and 260 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza uses the tried and tested 1.3-litre Fiat sourced DDiS four-cylinder diesel tuned for 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 5-speed transmission. While the Brezza does not get a petrol derivative, the Nexon will do so right from the start with the 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron three-pot engine churning out 108 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, while paired to a 6-speed manual. It is expected that the Brezza will get an AMT unit later this year that should help broaden its appeal against the newer Tata Nexon.

Engine Specifications:

Specifications Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Displacement 1198 cc 1248 cc Max Power 108 bhp @ 3750 rpm 89 bhp @ 4000 rpm Peak Torque 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT

Safety

Both SUVs gets dual front airbags and ABS with EBD right from the base variants. With higher awareness for road safety and the proposed norms, the move is a definite welcome.

The Tata Nexon will go on sale during this festive season

Verdict

With the recent GST price correction, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza starts at ₹ 7.24 lakh for the base LDi trim, going up to ₹ 9.91 lakh (all prices, ex-showrom Delhi) for the range topping ZDI+ variant. If speculations are to be believed, Tata Motors will undercut this pricing with the new Nexon that is expected to start just under ₹ 7 lakh (ex-showroom), which should give it a significant advantage over the bestselling Brezza. Then, there is the Ford EcoSport as well, which is due for a comprehensive upgrade and poses an equal threat to the Tata model. That said, it is the Vitara Brezza vs Nexon that we eagerly look forward to.

