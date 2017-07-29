Tata Nexon vs Mahindra TUV300: Specifications Comparison

The subcompact SUV space is the place to be for manufacturers to increase their sales volumes. Currently, the undisputed king of the ring is the very capable Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the newest kid on the block is the Tata Nexon. (Also read: Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza) But there are few other models which the Nexon will go up against. One of them is the Mahindra TUV300. So this is an on-paper specifications comparison between the Tata Nexon and the Mahindra TUV300, so let's get going.

Looks and design

The Mahindra TUV300 could be easily compared to a breadbox, in terms of styling. The overall look is chunky and boxy. There is not much character in how the TUV300 looks but it sure has oodles of street presence. Especially the front end with its slab sided look and a jeep inspired grille. A spare-wheel mounted on the tailgate rounds things up.

On the other hand, the Nexon looks like a breath of fresh air. It's curved, coupe like roofline and a rather sophisticated front end make this car look really modern and contemporary. The proportions of the car and the looks are quite well-balanced. At no point of time, does the Nexon look overdone or goes overboard. It is pleasing to the eye. The Mahindra is more of bare-chested hero while the Tata oozes elegance. Sure, looks are subjective, but this round goes to the new Nexon.



Also read: Tata Nexon vs Rivals

Interior and features

The overall look of the cabin in the Nexon is business-like and does feel premium. There is the new 6.5-inch floating screen on the dashboard which gets smartphone integration in the form of Android Auto. The other interesting bit is the rotary knob, which is used to toggle between the driving modes (City, Eco and Sport).

(Tata Nexon Dashboard and Steering wheel)

The TUV300 also gets a decent enough cabin but falls short on features that the Nexon gets. There is app connectivity in the top-spec TUV300 with the Mahindra BlueSense app. The top end model gets dual-tone black and beige colours that look good. The seating is quite high, thanks to TUV300's ladder-on-frame design and the cabin feels roomier. Not to forget that the TUV300 gets jump seats for two at the rear.

Engines and Safety

The Nexon gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes more power and torque than Mahindra TUV300. Also, the Nexon gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine along with a new 6-speed manual transmission unit. There will be no AMT on the Nexon at present.

Technical Specifications Tata Nexon Mahindra TUV300 Displacement/Cylinders 1,498 cc/4-cylinder 1,493 cc/3-cylinder Max Power 108 bhp at 3,750 rpm 84/100 bhp at 3,750 rpm Max Torque 260 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm 230 Nm at 1,500-2,250 rpm/240 Nm at 1,600-2,800 rpm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT/AMT

The TUV300 gets just a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder diesel but does get an AMT unit as an option. The TUV300 gets a 190 mm ground clearance while the Nexon has a massive 209 mm ground clearance, which will prove useful in our country. The base model of the TUV300 offers dual airbags and ABS as an option. The Tata Nexon offers ABS and airbags as standard fitment. The prices for the TUV300 start at ₹ 7.58 lakh and go up to ₹ 9.93 lakh. The pricing for the Nexon is yet to be announced.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.