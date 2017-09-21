Tata Nexon SUV: Variants Explained In Detail

With the launch of the Tata Nexon, the home-grown automaker has finally entered the highly competitive sub-4 metre SUV space. Launched at an introductory price of ₹ 5.85 lakh to ₹ 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the all-new Nexon is quite aggressively priced and at the same time offers several class-leading features. The Tata Nexon is mainly offered in four variants - XE, XM, XT, and XZ+ and is available in both petrol and diesel models. While we have already told a lot about the Nexon's offerings, here's our detailed breakdown of its variants and features.

Tata Nexon XE

The base model of the Tata Nexon comes with some pretty standard features. The white accents along the foglamps, LED taillamps and side body plastic cladding are standard across variants. Also, except for the top-end XZ+ variant rest, all only get halogen headlamps and misses out on LED daytime running lights as well. The cabin, on the other hand, is well-equipped with features like the three-tone interior, premium fabric seat upholstery, and 34 utility and storage spaces which include - bottle holder for all doors, umbrella holder in the front door, a large glove box with utility moulding with holders for wallet, cups and tab.

Among other features, the base model XE doesn't get an infotainment system or any in-car entertainment system. But, it does get the multi-drive mode - Eco, City, Sport along with a manual climate control and front power windows. Dual airbags and ABS with EBD is also standard across the variant range.

Tata Nexon XM

In addition to the features offered in the XE model, the XM variant comes with some few additions line a centre antenna, dual tone wheel covers for the steel wheels. The cabin design and features remain same as in the XE variant, but the XM trim does get the ConnectNext infotainment system by Harman with 4 speakers, USB, AUX-IN, Bluetooth and iPod connectivity. The XM variant and above also get steering mounted controls for audio, telephony and voice command. Other comfort features include remote central locking, electrically adjustable ORVMs, all 4 power windows, and USB charger. On the safety front, the only addition is park assist with rear sensors.

Tata Nexon XT

The XT variant of the Nexon comes with a lot of additional features over and above the offering of the XM trim. On the outside, the XT variant of the Tata Nexon comes with roof rails, body coloured door handles and mirrors, and shark fin antenna. The interior styling and cabin features remain same as the XM trim except for the addition of offerings like - a fully automatic climate control, electrically foldable ORVM, rear 12V power outlet, cooled and illuminated glove box.

Tata Nexon XZ+

The top-of-the-line Nexon XZ+ model is the one that comes with all the bells and whistles. On the outside, you get the option of dual tone paint scheme, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, shark fin antenna with GPS, and 16-inch machine-cut alloy wheels. The cabin, on the other hand, gets some premium additions like - a grand centre console and rear 60:40 split seats. The Nexon also gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen dash-top infotainment system from Harman, Android Auto, Voice command recognition for phone, media, navigation, image and video playback, and voice command for climate control. The top-end Nexon also gets voice alerts for door open, seatbelt reminder, low fuel, parking brake release, and service reminder.

Other comfort features include - height adjustable driver's seat, height adjustable front seatbelt, and smart key with push-button start. Whereas, on the safety front, you get park assist with rear camera, rear foglamps with cornering assistance, rear fog lamps, and rear defogger.

