Tata Nexon SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

A production-ready test mule of the upcoming Tata Nexon subcompact SUV was recently spotted testing in India, in Karnataka. Though still draped in heavy camouflage, the test mule appears to be one of the top-end models. The home-grown automaker has already started the production of the soon-to-be-launched sub-4 metre SUV and the first batch of the Tata Nexon was recently rolled out of the company's Ranjangaon plant. Slated to be launched in the festive season, this is the fourth Tata model to be built on the IMPACT design philosophy.

Tata Nexon's cabin looks premium and well-equipped

While we already know what the exterior of the Tata Nexon looks like, this is possibly one of the clearest pictures of the production-ready cabin. Like the recent Tata models, the Nexon also comes with a well-designed and well-equipped cabin. The dashboard design looks quite smart and comes with both glossy and matte panels. At the centre of it, we have the new stick-out 6.5-inch HD display, which Tata calls a floating dashtop. The centre console also looks premium with the piano black finish and other controls like the rotary dial for shifting between driving modes and the storage compartment with sliding tambour door mechanism. The cabin also features Tata's signature three-spoke steering wheel with mounted control for telephony and music. The Nexon also comes with a large twin-pod instrument cluster and trapezoidal air con vents.

Tata Nexon is the company's first subcompact SUV

Tata Motors has also revealed some other key features that will be offered with the Tata Nexon like - multi driving modes, the floating dashtop HD display equipped with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Harman infotainment system with 8-speakers and read text & Whatsapp messages and voice based reply commands.

Under the hood, the Tata Nexon comes with two new engines, the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Revotorq family. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission gearbox as standard with three driving modes. As for how the car performs that you'll come to know in our first drive review, which will be up soon so keep watching this space.

Image Source: IAB