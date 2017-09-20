Tata Nexon SUV: Specs, Competitions, Images, And Other Details

With the launch of the Tata Nexon SUV the Tata Motors in finally setting foot into the highly competitive subcompact SUV market. There is lot anticipation around the launch of the Tata Nexon, considering it's the first sub-4 metre SUV from the automaker. We have already driven the SUV and were quite impressed with what Tata Nexon has to offer and all that is remaining now is the price announcement, which is set to happen on September 21. So until then here's all you need to know about the Tata Nexon's specification, features and competition.

The Tata Nexon is the first subcompact SUV from Tata Motors

Tata Nexon SUV Competition

Now, the Tata Nexon is a very important product for the company considering it shoulders the responsibility of representing Tata Motors in the sub-4 metre SUV segment. A segment which is dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Bezza and the Ford EcoSport along with other players like the Mahindra TUV300 and even the Honda WR-V. In terms of monthly sales, the Vitara Brezza has long breached the 10,000 mark and is currently sailing in the 14,000-15,000 units range. While the Ford EcoSport does an average of about 4500 units a month, the Honda WR-V accounts for an average about 5000 units a month. The Mahindra TUV300, however, is just good for about 2,500 units a month.

Tata Nexon will mainly compete with Vitara Brezza and EcoSport

Tata Nexon SUV Exterior

It's to handle such heavy competition is why Tata has left no stone unturned in making the Nexon a nice package. The Tata Nexon is built on the company's versatile Impact design language that also underpins the Tiago, Tigor and the Hexa, all of which have been quite well received in the market. Moreover, unlike the conventional SUVs, the Nexon comes with curvy proportions with a raked rear enhancing the sporty character of the SUV. In fact, Tata says that some of its design and styling cues have been taken from the Range Rover Evoque.

Tata Nexon is built on the company's Impact design language

On the outside, the Nexon gets projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, faux skid plates, roof rails and LED taillamps and more. Tata also offers dual tone paint scheme for the top-of-the-line XZ+ variant of the Nexon and white accents along the foglamps. Additionally, you also get body-coloured door handles and mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, side cladding with some chrome accents on the exterior.

Tata Nexon SUV Interior and Features

Tata Nexon comes with an all-new dashtop HD display

As for the cabin, we have to say, the Nexon offers some good quality interior. You get nice contoured upholstery with fabric seat covers, a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls for audio and telephony, a floating HD display from Harman for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with up to 8 speakers and more. Other features include multiple cubby holes and cup holders, umbrella holder in the front door, glove box with utility moulding, a central console with front armrest and sliding tambour door, 60:40 split rear seats and more. The Nexon also gets multi-drive mode - Eco, City, and Sport, manual or auto climate control, rear air vents, height adjustable driver's seat, cooled glove box, and electrically adjustable ORVM. Dual airbags and ABS with EBD come as standard across all variants while parking sensors, rear parking camera and more are also offered in the higher variants.

Tata Nexon gets a 5-seater cabin layout

Tata Nexon SUV Engine Specifications

Tata Nexon gets new turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines

Powering the new Tata Nexon are two new turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. The new 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol motor makes 108 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the new 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, joining the Revotorq family, churns out the same 108 bhp but develops 260 Nm of peak torque. Initially, the car will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, but Tata will also introduce an AMT version of the Nexon by the end of the current fiscal. Spy shot of Nexon AMT have already been shared on our website.

