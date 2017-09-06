Tata Nexon Subcompact SUV With AMT Spied

A video put out by Power Stroke on YouTube, shows the cabin of the Nexon subcompact SUV with an AMT and so we think that we might get the car in India sooner than expected. Tata Motors had promised that its portfolio will see an increased number of cars with automatic transmission and the fact that the Nexon will also come with an AMT is testimony to that. The company already has a bunch of cars in its portfolio that are available with an AMT. There's the Nano, Zest, and Tiago while the Hexa comes with a torque convertor auto-box. So the strategy is quite clear in this scenario.

The Nexon AMT will be launched early next year

The Nexon subcompact SUV will be launching in India this month and trust Tata Motors to price the car aggressively. We’ve already driven the car, and it’s managed to impress us quite a lot, so the addition of an automatic variant will only add to the happiness quotient of the customers. The Nexon is the first subcompact SUV from Tata Motors and is about to enter a segment which already has established players like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, which register average monthly sales of about 10,000 units and 4,500 units respectively.

In addition to that, Mahindra has a few SUVs in this segment - theTUV300, the Bolero Power+, and the NuvoSport and even Hyundai and Datsun will soon launch brand new SUVs in this segment. However, in this segment, it’s the TUV300 and the EcoSport petrol variant that get an automatic, which is why the addition of an the Nexon AMT in the line-up will make things even more interesting.

The AMT for the Nexon is likely to be sourced from Magneti Marelli

Seen in this spy shot, the gear shift of the Nexon AMT is recognizably different than the one on the Tiago or the Zest. This also appears to be the XZ+ variant and we expect the AMT to be made available in both the petrol and the diesel variants. It still gets the three driving modes and the Terrain management system too. We expect the AMT to be sourced from Magneti Marelli but the timeline for the launch is yet to be decided. While our sources say that the the Nexon AMT will be ready for launch by the end of this fiscal year, we wait for an official confirmation from Tata Motors.

